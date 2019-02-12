Advanced search

‘Targeting a charity shop is shocking’ - burglars raid St Clare Hospice in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 22 February 2019

The St Clare Hospice charity shop in Mercer's Row, Saffron Walden.

Archant

St Clare Hospice charity shop in Saffron Walden was broken into overnight on Thursday (February 21).

The store in Mercers Row was forced to close until 2pm today (February 22).

Staff say a small amount of money was stolen from the safe and the relevant authorities have been informed and contractors have secured the site and will be undertaking the necessary repairs.

Commenting on the incident, St Clare Hospice’s head of retail, Fiona Eaton, said: “It’s hard to find the words to describe how upsetting it is for everyone, especially the shop staff and volunteers, who work so hard. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident.

“Security is a priority for us in our shops and over the last year we’ve been making improvements to our security systems, including the installation of CCTV. But this all comes at an additional cost when we are trying to make sure as much of the money raised through our shops goes towards the expert care St Clare gives to local people who need it.

“To think that anyone would be so heartless or desperate to target a charity shop and take away vital funds for improving the lives of local people living with life-limiting illnesses is shocking.”

Fiona said people have been very generous and the team worked hard to minimise inconvenience to customers.

'Targeting a charity shop is shocking' - burglars raid St Clare Hospice in Saffron Walden

