Published: 6:00 PM May 4, 2021

A Walden store selling teddy bears and other soft toys will close its Cross Street doors after 21 years of trading and become a home-based business operating by mail order and with a new garden studio open by appointment.

Abracadabra Teddy Bears Ltd opened in 2000, with the named inspired by both being at the start of the alphabet for a higher directory listing and to inspire a touch of magic.

Inside Abracadabra Teddy Bears Ltd in Saffron Walden - Credit: Abracadabra Teddy Bears

Owner Marsha Davison said: "I just wanted to create a magical feeling for people, that they came in and got little goosebumps. They see these lovely things, it feels magical."

She opened the store with partner Malcolm Sayers, who sadly died in 2016. They came out of the pub trade and decided on a change of direction. Initially they thought they would open a cafe.

While looking for a suitable venue, every time they went somewhere new, Malcolm purchased Marsha a teddy bear as a souvenir.

That led them to look at teddy bears as an option, and they found Saffron Walden didn't have that kind of store.

By luck, their original choice of premises wasn't available but they got a call about premises on Cross Street, which turned out to be a better fit.

The business has helped customers worldwide through mail order and through the store, serving all ages.

The range includes one of a kind or limited edition Artist Bears specially made for Abracadabra, made for adults.

Marsha and Malcolm raised money every year through an auction for the charity Animals Asia which is devoted to ending the barbaric practice of bear bile farming and improving the welfare of animals in China and Vietnam, and she still helps pre-owned bears find new forever homes through the "Abracadabra Orphanage".

Marsha also supports a real rescued bear called Abracadabra who lives at a bear sanctuary in China.

Marsha said she wants to thank customers for their support over the years including during lockdown.

When the store closes, The Curious Goat will move into the unit.

See the website for opening details at https://www.abracadabra-teddies.com/















