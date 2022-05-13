The Railway Arms is North West Essex CAMRA Pub of the Year
Community pub The Railway Arms in Saffron Walden has been celebrating after being named the North West Essex CAMRA Pub of the Year.
And the competition continues via county and regional awards, leading to the announcement of which venue has won National Pub of the Year.
The presentation day at the Railway Arms also marked its first year of reopening, following a prolonged community campaign.
Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) began the campaign to have the pub designated as an Asset of Community Value in 2013.
During their campaign to keep the pub they formed Saffron Walden Community Pub Ltd and raised grants, loans, and share capital to enable its purchase in 2020.
The latest accolade comes hot on the heels of being runner up in the Real Ale Campaign group's National Pub Saving Awards competition and entry in the 2022 Good Beer Guide.
