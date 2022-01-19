Saffron Walden author TA Rosewood with her new book called Secrets & Lies - Credit: submitted

A Saffron Walden author releases her third book today, dedicated to her late step mum and friend Val.

Traci Wood, who goes by the pen name TA Rosewood, said Secrets and Lies is being published on what would have been Val's birthday. Val passed away suddenly in October 2021.

Her latest women's fiction book is "a bit of a drama", Traci has said.

The book cover of Secrets & Lies by TA Rosewood, an Essex author - Credit: TA Rosewood

"In my first book (Reasonable Lies) the main character is Jane Walden. Jane's best friend is Sarah. This is her story."

Book number two was Jane's personal diary. Traci said that books four, five and six are "on the way".

A virtual book tour is being held with Bookgrammers on Instagram.

The book is available from Amazon. Public feedback for books published so far has been very positive, both in the UK and internationally.

The author was inspired to restart writing after meeting author Jojo Moyes at an open evening in Hart's Books, Saffron Walden.