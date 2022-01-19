News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Walden author unveils third book, with a touching dedication

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:35 AM January 19, 2022
Smiling woman holding a book called Secrets & Lies, Essex

Saffron Walden author TA Rosewood with her new book called Secrets & Lies - Credit: submitted

A Saffron Walden author releases her third book today, dedicated to her late step mum and friend Val.

Traci Wood, who goes by the pen name TA Rosewood, said Secrets and Lies is being published on what would have been Val's birthday. Val passed away suddenly in October 2021.

Her latest women's fiction book is "a bit of a drama", Traci has said.

A book called Secrets & Lies by TA Rosewood, sitting on a yellow background, Essex

The book cover of Secrets & Lies by TA Rosewood, an Essex author - Credit: TA Rosewood

"In my first book (Reasonable Lies) the main character is Jane Walden. Jane's best friend is Sarah. This is her story."

Book number two was Jane's personal diary. Traci said that books four, five and six are "on the way". 

A virtual book tour is being held with Bookgrammers on Instagram.

The book is available from Amazon. Public feedback for books published so far has been very positive, both in the UK and internationally.

The author was inspired to restart writing after meeting author Jojo Moyes at an open evening in Hart's Books, Saffron Walden.

Books
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The bonnet of a Mercedes-Benz in Saffron Walden with scratch marks on the bonnet

Essex Police

Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Group of people in woodland setting, person with video camera on shoulder, people with nordic walking poles, Essex

TV

'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden

Climate Change

Uttlesford councillors hope to reduce emissions and fuel poverty with...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Notley Country Park

Essex County Council

TV adverts will challenge Essex TOWIE stereotypes

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon