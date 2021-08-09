Published: 12:00 PM August 9, 2021

The team behind the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast newspapers are shortlisted for the 2021 Archant Awards, in the We Stand Together category - Credit: Archant

The Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast newspapers, and staff member Louise Dunderdale, have been nominated for Archant awards.

The two papers, which are produced by one team, are on the shortlist in the We Stand Together category, and Louise is on the shortlist for One To Watch.

The We Stand Together category seeks a winner who has formed an exceptional working relationship with their community during the last year and a half of the "coronacoaster".

The judges are looking for teams who have stood shoulder to shoulder with communities, who have been there to listen, to navigate, to share knowledge, and to reflect the truly inspirational stories in the area.

From across the Archant group, there are nine on the shortlist.

In the summary of why the papers made the shortlist, judges said: "This small team punch above their weight".

They referenced the verbal and written praise from traders and the community for their work, the Above and Beyond award from Great Dunmow Town Council, the #ShopLocal campaign and support for Click It Local.

The team comprises Louise Dunderdale, Will Durrant, Mary Glover, Hayden Armes, Sheena Grant and Alex Valentine.

Louise Dunderdale is on a shortlist of 10 in the One To Watch category.

One of the most popular categories for submissions, it is open to staff who have joined the business since January 1, 2020.

Judges are looking for entrants who have already gained great traction thanks to their attitude, work ethic and achievements.

Michael Adkins, Archant Senior Group Editor, said: "I'm delighted to see the dedicated team on the Dunmow Broadcast and Saffron Walden Reporter shortlisted for an internal award.

"Their commitment and passion for these areas are an example to all, expertly led by Louise Dunderdale who has also been nominated for an individual award.

"Despite working throughout the Covid pandemic Louise and her colleagues have continuously represented and fought for the communities they serve with the #ShopLocal campaign and Click it Local launch key examples of this.

"Louise is a fantastic ambassador for the papers and these areas. I wish them good luck in the final."

The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 23.

Here's a look back at some of our front pages:

Saffron Walden Reporter:

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page in April, raising awareness of the work in the Covid-19 field, and the mayor recovering from coronavirus - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page from June 2020, highlighting shops reopening after a Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page in November 2020, with a positive community message from the mayor - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter front page from December 2020, promoting the "Shop Local" campaign - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter front page from January 2021, with a positive message from the mayor - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter front page from February 2021, with positive news about Covid-19 vaccinations progress - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter front page from July 2021, highlighting that many businesses are preparing for Freedom Day - Credit: Archant





Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Broadcast front page from May 2020 about Covid-19 news and the good work being done in the community - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, November 2020: launch of the Brighten Up Christmas campaign to raise community spirits - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, November 2020, highlighting local businesses - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, March 2021, with good news on the horizon - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, April 2021: Good news within a pandemic - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page from May 2020, with positive community events on the horizon to lift the community's spirits from the Covid pandemic - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page May 2021, highlighting good works in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast's front page from July 2021 about Freedom Day from Covid-19 restrictions - Credit: Archant



