The Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast newspapers, and staff member Louise Dunderdale, have been nominated for Archant awards.
The two papers, which are produced by one team, are on the shortlist in the We Stand Together category, and Louise is on the shortlist for One To Watch.
The We Stand Together category seeks a winner who has formed an exceptional working relationship with their community during the last year and a half of the "coronacoaster".
The judges are looking for teams who have stood shoulder to shoulder with communities, who have been there to listen, to navigate, to share knowledge, and to reflect the truly inspirational stories in the area.
From across the Archant group, there are nine on the shortlist.
In the summary of why the papers made the shortlist, judges said: "This small team punch above their weight".
They referenced the verbal and written praise from traders and the community for their work, the Above and Beyond award from Great Dunmow Town Council, the #ShopLocal campaign and support for Click It Local.
The team comprises Louise Dunderdale, Will Durrant, Mary Glover, Hayden Armes, Sheena Grant and Alex Valentine.
Louise Dunderdale is on a shortlist of 10 in the One To Watch category.
One of the most popular categories for submissions, it is open to staff who have joined the business since January 1, 2020.
Judges are looking for entrants who have already gained great traction thanks to their attitude, work ethic and achievements.
Michael Adkins, Archant Senior Group Editor, said: "I'm delighted to see the dedicated team on the Dunmow Broadcast and Saffron Walden Reporter shortlisted for an internal award.
"Their commitment and passion for these areas are an example to all, expertly led by Louise Dunderdale who has also been nominated for an individual award.
"Despite working throughout the Covid pandemic Louise and her colleagues have continuously represented and fought for the communities they serve with the #ShopLocal campaign and Click it Local launch key examples of this.
"Louise is a fantastic ambassador for the papers and these areas. I wish them good luck in the final."
The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 23.
