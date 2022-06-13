Barclays bank is to close both its Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow branches, it has been announced.

The Dunmow branch of Barclays will close on August 19. The Saffron Walden branch will close on August 26.

They are among a raft of closures that have been announced.

Customers online have expressed their concern, saying the closures will disadvantage people, especially as the closure in Great Dunmow is of the last bank.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at Dunmow and Saffron Walden branches where there has been a 24% and 15% reduction respectively in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

"In addition, 87% and 86% of our customers at the branches are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

In Saffron Walden, Barclays said that only 180 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking. Other branches are at Haverhill and Bishop's Stortford.

They said 21% of 'heavy users' who used the branch more than 12 times per year had used nearby branches in the last 12 months.

There are alternative cash machines at Halifax on King Street and Lloyds on King Street.

Barclays in Great Dunmow which is closing in August - Credit: Google Maps

In Great Dunmow, the banking group said that only 114 regular customers used the bank exclusively for their banking.

They said more than one in three personal and business customers who use the bank more than 12 times in the past year also use nearby branches in Braintree and Bishop's Stortford.

Alternative locations for cash machines are Nationwide at 22 High Street in Great Dunmow, or Co-op on White Street, Dunmow.

Customers can withdraw cash, deposit, check balance and pay in cheques from and to Barclays accounts at the Post Office.

Customers options include the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking. There is also a Barclays Van.

MP Kemi Badenoch has said she has been assured that Barclays vans will visit once a fortnight. Mrs Badenoch has been assured by HM Treasury that the Government is committed to protecting access to cash.