Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden community cafe partners with Tesco to fight hunger



Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Tesco Saffron Walden store manager Dave Williams, Tesco community champion Susie Diggons, staff from Cafe Cornell.

Tesco Saffron Walden store manager Dave Williams, Tesco community champion Susie Diggons and some staff from Cafe Cornell. - Credit: Tesco Saffron Walden

A community café and training academy in Saffron Walden has partnered with Tesco to ensure people do not go hungry.

Cafe Cornell is in the Cornell Court building on Smallbridge Road, CB11 3HY.

Tesco Saffron Walden branch have donated £200 worth of food as part of their #BeatHunger challenge.

If anyone is hungry and does not have the money to pay for food, go to the Cafe Cornell counter and ask for the "Sandy special" to receive a free meal and a drink.

Participants can also be signposted to further support.



Residents can also help by paying £5, and Enterprise East Group will subsidise the additional cost.

Make your donation with your order, or telephone 07535 609 248, or donate online via www.enterpriseeast.org

Susie Diggons, Tesco community champion, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Cafe Cornell, such a worthy cause."

Samantha McReynolds, managing director at Cafe Cornell, said: "We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Tesco Saffron Walden supporting our #beathunger challenge.

"We are truly grateful for the donations we receive, and we are working with likeminded organisations to ensure this donation will reach those most need in our community.”

Saffron Walden News




