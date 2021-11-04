News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
VIDEO: Official launch of new cafe and Christmas Day dinner plan unveiled

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM November 4, 2021
Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, former mayor Daphne Cornell and Cafe Cornell staff cut the ribbon

Cafe Cornell in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden, is officially declared open. Saffron Walden town mayor Richard Porch, with former mayor Daphne Cornell and Cafe Cornell staff are pictured at the launch - Credit: Saffron Photo

A family business has held its official launch in Saffron Walden, and announced a new scheme to ensure everyone has company for a Christmas Day dinner.

Enterprise East Group runs Cafe Cornell in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden. The training academy and cafe is a not for profit organisation, and runs alongside a hair salon and treatment room in the same building.

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, former mayor Daphne Cornell and Enterprise East Group Training Academy team members were among those at the launch.

Samantha McReynolds, Managing Director of Enterprise East Group CIC, said: "The support and kindness we have received has been incredible and the whole team are overwhelmed and grateful for how we have been welcomed.

"A local rock band have even sent their well wishes and goodie bags to two of our students who they had heard are big fans!

"Our volunteer list has tripled, and this has been an integral part of our success since the beginning.

"Donations to our Pay-it-forward scheme, where we provide meals and support to those who need it, have increased way beyond the level of need locally, so we are putting the funds to good use by launching our #LetsEatTogetherThisChristmas event where we will provide a free Christmas Day Dinner for anyone who would otherwise be alone."

The initiative is being supported by Saffron Walden Town Council, Tesco and Waitrose and a growing list of people who have volunteered their time or donated raffle prizes to raise further funds for the event.

Enterprise East Group is a registered and accredited ASDAN training centre and has just had the first student complete an Employability Skills Certificate.

Their first training academy – The Tea Leaf in Great Dunmow - was a success but had to close because of Covid restrictions. That led to Sandy’s Diner in May 2020 serving burgers and hotdogs through a window at the site of the tearoom. That service has now closed.

The Saffron Walden services offer residents, students and the public the opportunity to come together and make friends, while providing training opportunities.

Donations for the raffle can be dropped at the cafe or to Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.

Woman holding notes, speaking to crowd, watched by staff in uniforms, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Speeches and praise at Cafe Cornell's official launch, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Adults listening to speeches at official opening of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Listening to speeches at the official launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man seated being served by man standing, holding wooden board of food options, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden

Fun at the official launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Group sitting around table, reading menu, balloons in background, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Balloons, guests and treats at the official launch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three adults, smiling, the official launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

The official launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Adults, smiling, Cafe Cornell official launch, Saffron Walden

The official launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three police in uniform at launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex police at the launch of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Front door with sign above stating Cornell Court, and sign to the right of door stating Cafe Cornell

Cafe Cornell is within Cornell Court, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Therapist in white jacket holding a woman's foot and leg, Cornell Court, Saffron Walden, Essex

One of the guests at Cafe Cornell's official launch learning more about Cornell Court's treatment room - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman on a treatment table under a towel, therapist standing, Cornell Court, Saffron Walden, Essex

Beauty therapy at Cornell Court, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo


