News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 1:34 PM February 22, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM February 22, 2021
Ruby Room clothes shop on High Street, Saffron Walden

Ruby Room clothes shop on High Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA

A clothes shop on Saffron Walden's High Street has permanently closed its doors.

Ruby Room, which also has stores in Bishop's Stortford, Hertford and Leigh-on-Sea, is only closing its Saffron Walden premises.

A spokesperson for Ruby Room said: "We made a business decision to close our Saffron Walden store as we are looking to take the business in a new direction.

"We have enjoyed a very successful time there and will really miss all our lovely customers. We have loved being a part of the Saffron Walden community and thank them for all of there support."

Shara Vickers, chair of Saffron Walden Business Improvement District, said: "It is a huge shame that we will be losing this shop, as it was a great place to buy reasonably priced fashionable clothing, accessories and gifts.

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to wish them all the best in continuing to operate from their other premises and online."

RELATED ARTICLES

Several Saffron Walden businesses 'permanently closed since pandemic'

Restaurant could become houses as business moves to nearby village

Italian restaurant closes its doors in Saffron Walden


Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford sees sharp fall in Covid-19 infections
  2. 2 Plan to convert town restaurant into homes
  3. 3 Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors
  1. 4 Anglia Ruskin University to host September science festival in Essex
  2. 5 Another business permanently closes its doors in Saffron Walden
  3. 6 Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch
  4. 7 Saffron Walden MP on Covid vaccine successes and new planning rules
  5. 8 Several opportunities for green improvements under new Local Plan
  6. 9 Electric vehicle linked company moves to Chesterford Research Park
  7. 10 High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police

Essex Police

Men con woman, 83, out of more than £10,000

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Cichociemni agents tackle assault course at Audley End. Copyright -From the collection of the Polish

Audley End House, the secret agent 'finishing school'

Louise Dunderdale

person
In the latest figures total of 135.8 per 100,000 people in Uttlesford district were listed as infected

Public Health England

Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
snowdrops

Snowdrops and spring plants for National Garden Scheme open day

Louise Dunderdale

person