High Street shop staff will 'miss Saffron Walden community'

Published: 1:34 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM February 22, 2021

A clothes shop on Saffron Walden's High Street has permanently closed its doors.

Ruby Room, which also has stores in Bishop's Stortford, Hertford and Leigh-on-Sea, is only closing its Saffron Walden premises.

A spokesperson for Ruby Room said: "We made a business decision to close our Saffron Walden store as we are looking to take the business in a new direction.

"We have enjoyed a very successful time there and will really miss all our lovely customers. We have loved being a part of the Saffron Walden community and thank them for all of there support."

Shara Vickers, chair of Saffron Walden Business Improvement District, said: "It is a huge shame that we will be losing this shop, as it was a great place to buy reasonably priced fashionable clothing, accessories and gifts.

"I would like to wish them all the best in continuing to operate from their other premises and online."

