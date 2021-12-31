easyJet: 'We don't have plans for more routes from Stansted'
- Credit: PA/Jonathan Brady
A budget airline will run two new international routes from Essex this summer.
easyJet will fly from London Southend to Palma de Majorca and Malaga in May 2022, nearly two years after it stopped flying from south Essex to cut costs.
But the company has said it does not plan to revive its hub 30 miles to the north at Stansted, which closed in August 2020.
An easyJet spokesperson said: "While we don’t currently have plans to operate more routes from Stansted, we continue to be able to serve our customers in the region with routes to Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Amsterdam from Stansted.
"We continually keep our network under review."
A £1.27 billion loss hit easyJet after the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.
Bosses hoped to offset this by reducing their Stansted timetable and halting flights from Southend.
The move led to protests and more than 200 redundancies.
easyJet flight information is online: https://www.easyjet.com/
