The disused water tower in Widdington, near Saffron Walden - Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

A disused water tower will go under the auctioneer's gavel later this month, with a freehold guide price of £190,000-plus.

Widdington Water Tower is among 161 lots listed for sale on September 22 by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Dalcour Maclaren, the tower sits on a site of 0.10 hectares (0.25 acres) off Connells Road and is surrounded by farmland.

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “The site has dedicated access and the water tower structure itself has potential to be a distinctive centrepiece for a rare development opportunity, subject to planning.

“The site could offer a unique opportunity for a conversion or small-scale development."

The water tower structure is not listed.

