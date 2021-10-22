Breaking
Walden fire: Resident believed to have died
Published: 1:37 PM October 22, 2021
There has been a fire in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden this morning and early reports suggest that a resident has died.
Firefighters from Saffron Walden, Newport and Wethersfield were called to the flats on Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden, at shortly after 10am.
They found a fire in a second floor flat.
Firefighters led residents to safety.
The blaze was out by 11.50am.
Fire investigations will take place this afternoon.
This story is breaking and will be updated
