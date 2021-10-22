Breaking

Published: 1:37 PM October 22, 2021

Emergency services at the scene on Cornell Court, Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden - Credit: Andy Steele

There has been a fire in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden this morning and early reports suggest that a resident has died.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden, Newport and Wethersfield were called to the flats on Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden, at shortly after 10am.

They found a fire in a second floor flat.

Firefighters led residents to safety.

The blaze was out by 11.50am.

Fire investigations will take place this afternoon.

