Walden fire: Resident believed to have died

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:37 PM October 22, 2021   
Emergency services at the scene on Cornell Court, Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden

Emergency services at the scene on Cornell Court, Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden - Credit: Andy Steele

There has been a fire in Cornell Court, Saffron Walden this morning and early reports suggest that a resident has died.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden, Newport and Wethersfield were called to the flats on Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden, at shortly after 10am.

They found a fire in a second floor flat.

Firefighters led residents to safety.

The blaze was out by 11.50am.

Fire investigations will take place this afternoon.

This story is breaking and will be updated




Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Police
Saffron Walden News

