Published: 3:35 PM April 1, 2021

Non-essential shops and and pub gardens are set to reopen in Uttlesford from April 12.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms will also welcome people on their own or in household groups.

Hospitality venues will be allowed to serve people outdoors. There is no curfew this time, as well as no requirement no order a 'substantial meal' with alcoholic drinks.

However, customers should order, eat and drink while seated.

Here are five pub gardens and five shops you can visit in Uttlesford from April 12.

GARDENS

1. The Market House, Saffron Walden | 9 Market Hill

This fancy but cosy place will have tapas and cocktails ready for you. Bookings at https://www.themarket-house.co.uk/upcomingevents or at 01799 524799.

2. The Angel & Harp, Great Dunmow | 16 Church St

This bar and restaurant cannot wait to welcome customers in its outdoors heated marquee. They are planning a range of delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options, accompanied by seasonal drinks. Bookings at https://www.angelandharp.co.uk/. Alternatively, call 01371 859 259 or email angelandharp@hotmail.co.uk

3. The Dog and Duck, Stansted | 58 Lower St

This pub has been very busy getting its outside area ready. There are pods available - but not on April 16 and 17 when they are already fully booked! There are also tables up for grabs for the more traditional pub-goers. Message @stansteddogandduck on Facebook or email dogandduckstansted@gmail.com to book a pod or a table.

4. The Crown Inn, Elsenham | Elsenham Cross Cottage

This community pub and restaurant is really excited about opening its doors again. They say pub-goers are at least as excited, with the 'tented areas' being booked up fast. Book a table at https://thecrowninnelsenham.co.uk/, call 01279 814 444 or email book@thecrowninnelsenham.co.uk

5. The Swan Inn, Felsted | Station Road

This beautiful village pub, restaurant and guest house is 'over the moon' to be able to reopen soon and has been giving its pub garden a spring makeover. Families with children and pets are welcome. You can contact The Swan Inn at https://www.the-swan-inn.co.uk/contact-us or call 01371 820 003.

SHOPS

1. Talents, Saffron Walden | 13 King St

This gift shop is in the heart of Saffron Walden's town centre. The shop is likely to limit the number of customers allowed inside at any one time to ensure everyone feels comfortable while searching for presents.

2. Saffron Grange, Little Walden | Rowley Hill Farm

This family vineyard's shop is reopening on April 12. Saffron Grange takes great pride in producing fine English sparkling wine. But the tours and wine tasting won't restart until May 22.

3. Wardrobe, Great Dunmow | 20 High St

This women clothes shop is awaiting visitors with a full spring and summer collection. It includes dresses, tops, trousers, jeans and trainers, as well as handbags.

"Come and get your whole outfit," said Nikki Anthony, shop owner.

4. Blue, Saffron Walden | 32 King St

This clothes shop in the heart of Saffron Walden will have a couple of new brands available, as well as premium Greek brands.

Hayley Attridge, owner, said: "Surprisingly the Greek brands sold more than basic items. They are a little bit more special.

"I think people are really looking forward to get out a little bit.

"We are so looking forward to getting the doors open. It's been a long lockdown".

5. Greetings of Dunmow, Great Dunmow | 30 High St

This store is perfect for celebrating life going back to normal, and any special occasions.

It has partyware, balloons, cards and wrapping paper.

And the reopening will mean more choice and different designs.

Beverley Palmer, shop owner, said: "Everyone will celebrate being back together.

"We are going to be open for everyone's needs and celebrations that have been missed."