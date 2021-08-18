News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Girl's handmade dog biscuit sales for St Clare Hospice

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM August 18, 2021   
Child holding a dog: Beth in Wimbish, Essex

Beth is raising money in Wimbish by selling home baked dog biscuits - Credit: supplied

An eight-year-old is raising money for St Clare Hospice - by selling hand made dog biscuits.

Beth Reed has a table in Wimbish with a creative and coloured sign, and the biscuits are on sale for 50p per bag.

A table, home made sign written and coloured in, and the dog treats, Wimbish, Essex

The home made dog treats on sale in Wimbish - Credit: supplied

Mum Lindsey said: "During lockdown Beth decided she wanted to bake dog biscuits.

"We did a trial run in the village and they went down so well it gave her the encouragement to make more."

Lindsey said Beth, who goes to Wimbish Primary, has been involved with dogs since she was a baby.

Nose to nose: A dog and a child, Beth from Wimbish, Essex

Beth from Wimbish loves dogs and is now selling home made dog biscuits to raise money for St Clare Hospice - Credit: supplied

The hospice has been chosen as a beneficiary of the fundraising scheme in recognition of the care given to a resident in the village, who used to show dogs. Her husband chose the charity.


