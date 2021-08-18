Published: 12:00 PM August 18, 2021

Beth is raising money in Wimbish by selling home baked dog biscuits

An eight-year-old is raising money for St Clare Hospice - by selling hand made dog biscuits.

Beth Reed has a table in Wimbish with a creative and coloured sign, and the biscuits are on sale for 50p per bag.

The home made dog treats on sale in Wimbish

Mum Lindsey said: "During lockdown Beth decided she wanted to bake dog biscuits.

"We did a trial run in the village and they went down so well it gave her the encouragement to make more."

Lindsey said Beth, who goes to Wimbish Primary, has been involved with dogs since she was a baby.

Beth from Wimbish loves dogs and is now selling home made dog biscuits to raise money for St Clare Hospice

The hospice has been chosen as a beneficiary of the fundraising scheme in recognition of the care given to a resident in the village, who used to show dogs. Her husband chose the charity.





