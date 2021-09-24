News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Golfers raise money to support Uttlesford's Archie Wilks' cancer fight

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM September 24, 2021   
Child Archie Wilks at a golf fundraiser, Manor of Groves golf club, High Wych, Hertfordshire

Saffron Walden's Archie Wilks at the The Sterling Cup golf tournament at Manor of Groves golf club in High Wych near Sawbridgeworth - Credit: supplied

Golfers have raised £10,000 to help a Newport boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Archie Wilks, age five, has been undergoing a range of treatment including chemotherapy since being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019.

His family recently succeeded in reaching a £230,000 fundraising target so he can take part in a vaccine treatment in America which could improve his chances of beating the disease.

He's had multiple courses of chemotherapy and has taken part in an NHS clinical trial.

More than 40 golfers came together to compete for the inaugural Sterling Cup at Hertfordshire’s Manor of Groves course, and Archie was there to present the trophy.

Sterling cup golfers at Manor of Groves golf club in High Wych near Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire

The Sterling Cup golfers whose day raised money for Saffron Walden boy Archie Wilks - Credit: supplied

You may also want to watch:

The event was organised by insurance broker Sterling - where Archie’s dad Simon works.

Mr Wilks said: “We're so grateful for the support shown for Archie and the funds raised by The Sterling Cup golf tournament.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Don't replace our pub garden with housing', say Newport campaigners
  2. 2 Purse stolen from shopper's bag in Aldi supermarket, Walden
  3. 3 National award and recognition for work of a laughter specialist
  1. 4 Delight as triathlon returns to Saffron Walden for 20th edition
  2. 5 Mencap 'thank you' for Dig It community allotment
  3. 6 Eco Market celebrates Essex's eco businesses on Great Big Green Week
  4. 7 Saffron Walden book giveaway on The Lorax's 50th birthday
  5. 8 Reporter wins award for Uttlesford news articles
  6. 9 Cambridge Music Festival returns with 30th anniversary programme of concerts and online offerings
  7. 10 M11 targeted in week of motorway protests

“Archie enjoyed seeing a few balls being hit and presenting the trophy to the winners.

"Everyone had a great day, and it was amazing to see people come together and have fun to help Archie.”

Rod Wellard’s ‘Black Hats’ triumphed 7-5 against Paul Copeland’s ‘White Hats’ team in a Ryder Cup style event.

Sterling cup winners picture, Manor of Groves golf club in High Wych near Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire

Sterling cup golf tournament winners. The day raised money for Saffron Walden boy Archie Wilks' treatment - Credit: supplied

Rob Balls won nearest the pin, Terry McDowell had the longest drive and the duo of Martyn Holman and Nick Giddings had best overall team score.

Archie, an identical twin, presented the trophy to the winning team’s captain.

All participants enjoyed well-earned drinks and a BBQ. 

Child Archie Wilks at a golf fundraiser, Manor of Groves golf club, High Wych, Hertfordshire

Saffron Walden's Archie Wilks at the The Sterling Cup golf tournament at Manor of Groves golf club in High Wych near Sawbridgeworth - Credit: supplied

Rod Wellard said: “When I was asked to get involved I jumped at the chance."

A host of insurance companies sponsored holes or supported the inaugural event. It now looks set to become an annual fixture to raise money for good causes.

Paul Copeland said: “What a wonderful day, even the weather stayed fine for us.

“Archie was of course the main reason we were there and the money that we raised will be of great help to him and his family.”

To learn more about Archie’s Journey, or to donate, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/archiesjourney


READ MORE:

First day at school after beating Covid-19 while being treated for cancer

Archie could be ‘cancer-free’ after 12-hour surgery

Golf
Charity Fundraiser
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden MP secures new 'levelling up' brief in September reshuffle

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Janet Bazley presents The Colin Bazley Single Wicket Cup to Dan Carter, Clavering Cricket Club, Essex

People

New cup and pavilion are dedicated to memory of Colin Bazley

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
vial of Covid-19 vaccination

Coronavirus

Covid booster jab sessions due to start at Lord Butler

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Two men - Stuart Vant and Andy Scott - 'fist-bump' at Saffron Walden Town FC

Football | Video

Former Walden schoolteacher hosts Kidney Research football match

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon