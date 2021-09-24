Golfers raise money to support Uttlesford's Archie Wilks' cancer fight
- Credit: supplied
Golfers have raised £10,000 to help a Newport boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.
Archie Wilks, age five, has been undergoing a range of treatment including chemotherapy since being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019.
His family recently succeeded in reaching a £230,000 fundraising target so he can take part in a vaccine treatment in America which could improve his chances of beating the disease.
He's had multiple courses of chemotherapy and has taken part in an NHS clinical trial.
More than 40 golfers came together to compete for the inaugural Sterling Cup at Hertfordshire’s Manor of Groves course, and Archie was there to present the trophy.
The event was organised by insurance broker Sterling - where Archie’s dad Simon works.
Mr Wilks said: “We're so grateful for the support shown for Archie and the funds raised by The Sterling Cup golf tournament.
“Archie enjoyed seeing a few balls being hit and presenting the trophy to the winners.
"Everyone had a great day, and it was amazing to see people come together and have fun to help Archie.”
Rod Wellard’s ‘Black Hats’ triumphed 7-5 against Paul Copeland’s ‘White Hats’ team in a Ryder Cup style event.
Rob Balls won nearest the pin, Terry McDowell had the longest drive and the duo of Martyn Holman and Nick Giddings had best overall team score.
Archie, an identical twin, presented the trophy to the winning team’s captain.
All participants enjoyed well-earned drinks and a BBQ.
Rod Wellard said: “When I was asked to get involved I jumped at the chance."
A host of insurance companies sponsored holes or supported the inaugural event. It now looks set to become an annual fixture to raise money for good causes.
Paul Copeland said: “What a wonderful day, even the weather stayed fine for us.
“Archie was of course the main reason we were there and the money that we raised will be of great help to him and his family.”
To learn more about Archie’s Journey, or to donate, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/archiesjourney
First day at school after beating Covid-19 while being treated for cancer