Community support success for Kemi Badenoch MP's 'buy one more' toy appeal

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:35 AM December 22, 2021
Members of Home-Start Essex with Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch

Home-Start Essex with Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch and the toys donated for the Christmas appeal - Credit: Kemi Badenoch MP

Over 70 toys have been handed out thanks to community support for Kemi Badenoch MP's Christmas Toy Appeal.

Mrs Badenoch asked residents ‘buy one more’ toy and donate it, to support the charity Home-Start Essex.

She said: "The response to the appeal has been overwhelming.

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch with some of the donated toys through the Christmas appeal

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch with some of the donated toys for Home-Start Essex families - Credit: Kemi Badenoch MP

"We were all visibly emotional when we saw how large the collection was.

"I can’t thank everyone enough and it shows how community-minded we are in this wonderful part of Essex."

National Grid Gas also made a generous cash donation to support Home-Start Essex after hearing about the toy appeal during Mrs Badenoch’s visit to their Chelmsford Compressor Site.

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch with members of National Grid Gas and Home-Start Essex

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch with members of National Grid Gas and Home-Start Essex - Credit: Kemi Badenoch MP

Home-Start Essex helps families across the constituency and the wider Essex area.

To find out more about Home-Start Essex services, volunteering opportunities and ways to support the charity, see https://home-startessex.org.uk/support/ or call 01245 847410.

