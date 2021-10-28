Published: 8:56 AM October 28, 2021

How the new "sustainable" business park could look - Credit: Land to the North of Stansted

A new business park could create 3,000 permanent jobs near Stansted Airport.

American real estate firm Columbia Threadneedle wants to build a new business park on land north of the airport.

The firm has promised a "sustainable" development which will create 2.1 million square foot of "prime" commercial space if the scheme goes ahead.

Colombia Threadneedle hopes to submit a planning application to Uttlesford District Council before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the project said: "We are excited to bring forward the proposals for Land to the North of Stansted.

You may also want to watch:

"The development represents a significant investment in the local economy with benefits to the local community.

"The proposals will support the creation of thousands of new jobs for Uttlesford and significant additional income for businesses and local authorities."

A view of the existing buildings situated next to Stansted Airport - Credit: Google Earth

How the development could look from the air, sandwiched between the M11 and Stansted Airport - Credit: Land to the North of Stansted

The company is running an online consultation before they write a planning application which closes on Sunday (October 31): https://northofstansted.co.uk/have-your-say/