New Stansted business park could support more than 3,000 jobs
- Credit: Land to the North of Stansted
A new business park could create 3,000 permanent jobs near Stansted Airport.
American real estate firm Columbia Threadneedle wants to build a new business park on land north of the airport.
The firm has promised a "sustainable" development which will create 2.1 million square foot of "prime" commercial space if the scheme goes ahead.
Colombia Threadneedle hopes to submit a planning application to Uttlesford District Council before the end of the year.
A spokesperson for the project said: "We are excited to bring forward the proposals for Land to the North of Stansted.
"The development represents a significant investment in the local economy with benefits to the local community.
"The proposals will support the creation of thousands of new jobs for Uttlesford and significant additional income for businesses and local authorities."
The company is running an online consultation before they write a planning application which closes on Sunday (October 31): https://northofstansted.co.uk/have-your-say/
