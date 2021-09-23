Published: 7:00 AM September 23, 2021

Left: Annie Aris and Karen Shears from The Laughter Specialists, a Saffron Walden-based company which supports vulnerable children; Right: Annie Aris with Gary Lineker at The Sun Who Cares Wins award - Credit: Supplied

A Saffron Walden woman has received a trophy for the work she does and its positive impact in the community through making children laugh.

Annie Aris of The Laughter Specialists won The National Lottery's Local Health Award at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards in London.

Annie Aris from the Laughter Specialists with her National Lottery’s Local Health Hero award - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

Annie Aris with Karen Shears with their Who Cares Wins award - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

The award was presented by Kadeena Cox, a Paralympic medal winner who has been competing in Celebrity MasterChef.

The audience also saw a short film about The Laughter Specialists and the work they do.

The ceremony, hosted by Davina McCall, was broadcast on Channel 4 on Sunday (September 19). It can be watched again on catch up services.

Stars including David Beckham, Gary Lineker and Rod Stewart had time to chat at the event.

Annie Aris with David Beckham at The Sun Who Cares Wins awards - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

Annie Aris from The Laughter Specialists with Gary Lineker - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

Rod Stewart and Ulrika Jonsson with Annie Aris from The Laughter Specialists at the The Sun Who Cares Wins awards - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

Annie, Karen and Nigel Railton, Camelot CEO - Credit: Supplied by Annie Aris

The Laughter Specialists is a charity that supports vulnerable children and their families by raising a smile through laughter and fun in schools, hospices and hospitals - such as Broomfield and Addenbrooke's.

You may also want to watch:

During the pandemic, they have been working via Zoom and outdoors to continue to reach clients, to make them laugh and allow them to make progress in other areas of their lives.

Annie said of winning: "I'm so chuffed, I really am!"

She said that more than ever, it was important that children with additional needs or medical needs got the chance to laugh.

"Getting them to laugh is giving them the best medicine, confidence to take their medicine, to walk, to talk or whatever else, it's using the platform of laughter, we have opened up massive doors for children with disabilities and sick kids and from the mental health side of it and wellbeing, it's proven that it's really working."

Annie has recently been talking to GPs and doctors on Zoom about how to use laughter to communicate with patients.





READ MORE:

Containerlift supports laughter and supply chains

A laugh a day keeps the doctor away

Saffron Walden charity out to show that laughter is the best medicine