News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Linton woman named 'Childminder of the Year'

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:54 AM October 10, 2022
Left to right: Host Emma-Louise Amanshia, childminder Julie Dixon and judge Rebecca Martland

Left to right: Host Emma-Louise Amanshia, childminder Julie Dixon and judge Rebecca Martland - Credit: Julie & Jo's Childcare

A Linton childminder has been named 'Childminder of the Year' at the Nursery World Awards.

Julie Dixon is owner and manager of Julie & Jo's Childcare, along with her sister Jo Wells and daughter Abi Dixon, and has been working locally as a childminder for over 25 years.

To become a finalist, Julie and her team had to demonstrate outstanding leadership, care and business skills to a panel of judges from across the childcare sector.

She was presented with her award by TV and radio presenter Emma-Louise Amanshia at The Brewery in London.

In addition to the childminder award, Julie also received a highly commended award for 'Childminding Business of the Year'.

She said: "This is such an incredible achievement for the whole team.

"We have built up fantastic relationships with the parents and the children we look after, so they were also thrilled to hear the news.”

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

A man who was arrested at Stansted Airport in March 2022 has been charged with 14 alleged terrorism offences (File picture)

Stansted Airport refuses £1.4m costs offer and asks for £2.2m

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Autumnal Holt Country Park.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A pet blessing service was held at All Saints Church in Great Chesterford

All creatures great and small blessed at Great Chesterford Church

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden Scouts took part in a Jailbreak challenge

Saffron Walden Scouts go on the run for 'Jailbreak' challenge

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon