Linton woman named 'Childminder of the Year'

A Linton childminder has been named 'Childminder of the Year' at the Nursery World Awards.

Julie Dixon is owner and manager of Julie & Jo's Childcare, along with her sister Jo Wells and daughter Abi Dixon, and has been working locally as a childminder for over 25 years.

To become a finalist, Julie and her team had to demonstrate outstanding leadership, care and business skills to a panel of judges from across the childcare sector.

She was presented with her award by TV and radio presenter Emma-Louise Amanshia at The Brewery in London.

In addition to the childminder award, Julie also received a highly commended award for 'Childminding Business of the Year'.

She said: "This is such an incredible achievement for the whole team.

"We have built up fantastic relationships with the parents and the children we look after, so they were also thrilled to hear the news.”