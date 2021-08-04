Published: 12:00 PM August 4, 2021

Saffron Pawtique says pet owners can help cut unnecessary plastic use by picking more sustainable toys - Credit: Saffron Pawtique

Pet owners are being encouraged to consider their pet’s carbon paw print.

Sinéad Capon and Daniel Brown set up the online shop Saffron Pawtique during lockdown.

Sinéad realised how many materials had plastic in them, so went on a mission to boost the availability of eco friendly and durable pet products.

Sinéad Capon, one of the co-owners of Saffron Pawtique - Credit: Saffron Pawtique

She ran a plastic free July challenge online to raise awareness and to encourage shoppers to think about options, but she hopes the message is more longer-term.

Steps that owners can consider include using shampoo and conditioner bars, picking more sustainable toys with less packaging and using compostable poo bags.

Sinéad, 28, said: “If everyone makes small changes by swapping a few everyday products it soon adds up.

“One of the most talked about ways to reduce carbon pawprints is by going plastic free, but there are many other options out there too.

“If we can help people to make some ethical changes when it comes to their pet, it could really make a difference.”

Even Saffron Pawtique's packaging for orders has been looked at, with eco friendly bubble wrap. They offer local delivery - on foot where possible.





5 ways to reduce your carbon pawprint:

1. Consider using compostable poo bags rather than of plastic bags. The average dog does around six poos a day.

2. Instead of using single use plastic, look for toys made from sustainable or recycled materials like beech wood and hemp, or recycled bicycle inner tubes.

3. Consider refill options, plastic free packaging and natural ingredients. Some ingredients contain chemicals or even micro-plastics that are harmful to the environment when washed down the drain.

4. Many food and treat packages are adapting to be as plastic free as possible. There are some treats like The Rainforester that also support conservation projects.

5. Where possible reduce the amount of plastic products you buy, reuse any products you already have and recycle what you can or choose the products that are able to be recycled.





