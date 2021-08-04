How one business is encouraging pet owners to go plastic free
- Credit: Saffron Pawtique
Pet owners are being encouraged to consider their pet’s carbon paw print.
Sinéad Capon and Daniel Brown set up the online shop Saffron Pawtique during lockdown.
Sinéad realised how many materials had plastic in them, so went on a mission to boost the availability of eco friendly and durable pet products.
She ran a plastic free July challenge online to raise awareness and to encourage shoppers to think about options, but she hopes the message is more longer-term.
Steps that owners can consider include using shampoo and conditioner bars, picking more sustainable toys with less packaging and using compostable poo bags.
You may also want to watch:
Sinéad, 28, said: “If everyone makes small changes by swapping a few everyday products it soon adds up.
“One of the most talked about ways to reduce carbon pawprints is by going plastic free, but there are many other options out there too.
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford faces 'house building assault', says leader
- 2 Town council welcomes Affinity Water U-turn as supplier announces surcharge
- 3 In pictures: Fun raises community support cash
- 4 Ipswich man to face trial for Braintree car theft and Cheshunt rail incident
- 5 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
- 6 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
- 7 Shooting star: Coward-Holley's road to Tokyo 2020
- 8 Second Olympic gold for Elsenham athlete Ben Maher
- 9 Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return
- 10 Revealed: UDC considers almost 300 possible new development sites
“If we can help people to make some ethical changes when it comes to their pet, it could really make a difference.”
Even Saffron Pawtique's packaging for orders has been looked at, with eco friendly bubble wrap. They offer local delivery - on foot where possible.
5 ways to reduce your carbon pawprint:
1. Consider using compostable poo bags rather than of plastic bags. The average dog does around six poos a day.
2. Instead of using single use plastic, look for toys made from sustainable or recycled materials like beech wood and hemp, or recycled bicycle inner tubes.
3. Consider refill options, plastic free packaging and natural ingredients. Some ingredients contain chemicals or even micro-plastics that are harmful to the environment when washed down the drain.
4. Many food and treat packages are adapting to be as plastic free as possible. There are some treats like The Rainforester that also support conservation projects.
5. Where possible reduce the amount of plastic products you buy, reuse any products you already have and recycle what you can or choose the products that are able to be recycled.
READ MORE:
Reader pictures: Cute animals in Pets' Corner
VIDEO: It's time to get your dog back to training class
Essex vet explains how to protect your pet from heat stroke during hot weather