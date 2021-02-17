Another business permanently closes its doors in Saffron Walden

Published: 12:00 PM February 17, 2021

A restaurant is the latest business to close in Saffron Walden.

Prezzo Saffron Walden is one of 22 restaurants owned by the chain which will not reopen following the third lockdown, resulting in 216 people losing their jobs.

Investment firm Cain International acquired Prezzo last week and said the closures will protect 2,900 jobs across the remaining 156 restaurants.

Jonathan Goldstein, chief executive of Cain International, said: “The lack of visibility on when and how the sector will reopen has heightened economic uncertainty to the point where decisive action had to be taken to secure the future of the business and the majority of jobs for Prezzo's people.

“We are deeply sorry for all those affected by the permanent closure of the 22 non-viable restaurants. It was a difficult but essential decision to take.”

You may also want to watch:

As of February 10, Prezzo restaurants have been open for just 25 weeks out of 52.

Last month, a local business leader confirmed several businesses in Saffron Walden have permanently closed their doors.