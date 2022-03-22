Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch in Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, supporting English Tourism Week 2022, with a tourism leaflet and a plate of saffron buns - Credit: Safffon Walden TIC

Specially made buns with real saffron are being offered via Saffron Walden's Tourist Information Centre to mark English Tourism Week.

The Tourist Information Centre has been offering a free saffron bun, made by Dorringtons, with the purchase of selected items.

They are running subsidised guided tours of the town, which are now fully booked.

A spokesperson said: "So many Tourist Information Centres closed forever during lockdown, so we feel so grateful to the Town Council for supporting us so that we can offer a valuable service to both locals and visitors."

English Tourism Week opened on Friday, March 18 and runs to Sunday, March 27.

The theme for this year's week is "You're welcome" to send the message that everyone working in tourism is ready to welcome visitors back.

English Tourism Week is highlighting tourism’s economic importance, and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer for domestic breaks.