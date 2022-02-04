Gallery

Representatives from a number of organisations at the open day at the new Saffron Community Link in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A new community space has opened in Saffron Walden to support charities and not-for-profit groups.

Saffron Community Link is based in the old Cookshop on Market Street. It has been provided by Saffron Building Society.

Saffron Community Link in Market Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Christian Draper of Saffron Building Society and colleague Claire Hunnable in the Saffron Community Link space in Market Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Claire Hunnable, Community Business Partner and manager of Saffron Community Link, said: “Community is incredibly important to Saffron Building Society, and we have always supported local charities through our grant programme and the societies community efforts. It became apparent that more could be done.

"The Community Link is completely independent to the society and offers a unique, central Saffron Walden location for charities and not-for-profit organisations to use for a purpose that suits them, completely free of charge.

"During the development process to make the space suitable for multiple uses, we had the pleasure of welcoming a few charities who have used the space to raise money, to provide services to the community and we are now ready to welcome any local charities or organisations who feel that could make use of the space.”

Saffron Community Link facilities at the new community space in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The space can accommodate up to 30, has a kitchen, toilet facilities, tables and chairs.

The Community Link can be used for multiple purposes such as a pop-up charity shop, drop-in centre for support services or meeting space for stakeholders.

Email Claire.Hunnable@Saffronbs.co.uk or call 0800 072 1100.

Pictures from the launch

Representatives from a number of organisations at the open day at the new Saffron Community Link in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Claire Hunnable, manager of Saffron Community Link, explains the set up of the facilities to visitors at the new community space in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Chloe Salisbury from Accuro looks forward to being able to use the new Saffron Community Link in Market Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Elinor Llewellyn, manager Claire Hunnable, Chief Executive Colin Field, and Christian Draper from Saffron Building Society - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Christian Draper of Saffron Building Society presents the facilities at the Saffron Community Link space in Market Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Claire Hunnable, manager of Saffron Community Link shows the kitchen facilities at the new community space in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The door of the Saffron Community Link on Market Street, Saffron Walden, is open to organisations and charities - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Community Link is located in the old Cookshop in Market Street, Saffron Walden, Essex. Photo: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Christian Draper and Claire Hunnable in the new Saffron Community Link space in Market Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett



