Gallery
There's a new community facility in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
A new community space has opened in Saffron Walden to support charities and not-for-profit groups.
Saffron Community Link is based in the old Cookshop on Market Street. It has been provided by Saffron Building Society.
Claire Hunnable, Community Business Partner and manager of Saffron Community Link, said: “Community is incredibly important to Saffron Building Society, and we have always supported local charities through our grant programme and the societies community efforts. It became apparent that more could be done.
"The Community Link is completely independent to the society and offers a unique, central Saffron Walden location for charities and not-for-profit organisations to use for a purpose that suits them, completely free of charge.
"During the development process to make the space suitable for multiple uses, we had the pleasure of welcoming a few charities who have used the space to raise money, to provide services to the community and we are now ready to welcome any local charities or organisations who feel that could make use of the space.”
The space can accommodate up to 30, has a kitchen, toilet facilities, tables and chairs.
The Community Link can be used for multiple purposes such as a pop-up charity shop, drop-in centre for support services or meeting space for stakeholders.
Email Claire.Hunnable@Saffronbs.co.uk or call 0800 072 1100.