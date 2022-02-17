News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden BID reflects on past year

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:35 PM February 17, 2022
Saffron Walden BID members sitting in a room around a table, with one on a TV screen, February 2022 AGM

Saffron Walden BID members at the February 2022 AGM - Credit: supplied

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has been reflecting on its work during the past year, at the AGM.

Members have led nearly 20 projects including community clean-ups and installed public hand sanitsers, and involved businesses in recovery summits and Budget manifestos with recommendations handed to MP Kemi Badenoch.

The Christmas Yellow Brick Road Trail involved hundreds of families, 60 businesses and £450 of prizes. 

BID also secured a six-month deal for Saffron Walden adverts in five railway stations. These have been extended into 2022 and have been seen by thousands of passengers.

Three of BID's volunteer directors - Ian Hudson, Lisa Corden and Alex Ibryam - are stepping down this year. Joseph Imrie and Andrew Wilcocks will join the team.

Shara Vickers, Chair of Saffron Walden BID said: “We’ve reinvested thousands of pounds into our beautiful market town - keeping it safe, clean and attractive, promoting our fantastic businesses and encouraging people to shop local.

"This investment will help us thrive again, as we finally move on from the pandemic.”


