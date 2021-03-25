Published: 7:00 AM March 25, 2021

Saffron Walden BID members have reflected on a year of change and support for businesses, triggered by the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

Over the past year over 8,000 people have visited their community website www.supportsaffronwalden.co.uk unveiled in March 2020 with practical information about which businesses were open, trading hours and government information.

They helped businesses get ready to reopen in the summer with a community clean up, hanging baskets, hand sanitiser and signage.

Click It Local which launched before Christmas has triggered over 600 orders and 24 shops have signed up.

BID chair Shara Vickers said: "It’s been our honour to serve Saffron Walden town centre this past year.

"We were all taken by surprise when Covid-19 hit and the pandemic has changed the way we do things and propelled the world into a new normal.

You may also want to watch:

"Our purpose as the BID remains the same - to help the town’s business thrive.

"This is the basis of everything we do, to promote and support our businesses encouraging people to spend money in Saffron Walden and we are excited about what we can achieve as a strong town centre business community."

Saffron Walden BID had hand sanitiser and coronavirus Recovery Packs in June 2020 - Credit: Gary Hyams

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker joined BID and volunteers to help with the big clean upopening after lockdown. - Credit: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden BID big clean up in June 2020 after coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Celia Bartlett







