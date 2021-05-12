Published: 7:00 AM May 12, 2021

Saffron Walden BID members with Jon Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors - Credit: SWBID

Saffron Walden as a brand can be strong, Saffron Walden BID has heard.

Jon Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, was speaking at BID's meeting.

He told members that people's habit of staying and shopping locally has been formed over the last year and Saffron Walden will benefit.

People are more likely to habitually shop and buy locally as a result of the pandemic.

And he said that while competing on price with the likes of Amazon is not the answer, the sense of place is very powerful.

People will come to a market town like Saffron Walden for its personality and the sense of community.

Mike Riccio of M Riccio Hair Design, a BID director said: “It was great to hear what Jon had to say.

"I'm definitely feeling very positive now for the future of our town and maximising the opportunities of shopping local.”