Saffron Walden a contender in Britain's Favourite Market vote
- Credit: Archant
Saffron Walden's historic market is competing in this year's Great British Market Awards.
Shoppers across the country have already started voting for Britain's Favourite Market, a competition run by The National Association of British Markets (NABMA).
Voting closes on December 13.
Terry Frostick, operations and market manager at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: "I am very excited about this.
"It would be wonderful achievement to get recognition for all our stallholders and the Town Council team."
On November 15, NAMBA revealed that Saffron Walden is a top-20 contender for the award against competition in Cardiff, Chester, Macclesfield and Swansea.
In its submission to NABMA, Saffron Walden Town Council noted that the market is a boost to the economy and is seen as the "heart of the town".
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on
- 2 Pelham Spring solar plans submitted to Uttlesford District Council
- 3 Thaxted Christmas Fayre means church calendar is 'back in full swing'
- 4 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
- 5 Businesses urged to enter Saffron Walden Christmas competition
- 6 Walden's flower club members create Christmas wreaths and decorations
- 7 Private Lives ‘a fitting tribute to Coward’
- 8 Saffron Striders go west in search of fast times at St Neots
- 9 Saffron Walden a contender in Britain's Favourite Market vote
- 10 Walden contest seeks the best Christmas decorations
Terry and his colleagues won NABMA's Market Team of the Year 2021 award in October.
Voting for Britain's Favourite Market is open online: https://nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market-2022/