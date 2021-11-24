Saffron Walden a contender in Britain's Favourite Market vote

Clara, a market trader from Quite Nice Clothing; Inset: Terry Frostick, Saffron Walden Town Council's operations and market manager. Pictures: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden's historic market is competing in this year's Great British Market Awards.

Shoppers across the country have already started voting for Britain's Favourite Market, a competition run by The National Association of British Markets (NABMA).

Voting closes on December 13.

Terry Frostick, operations and market manager at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: "I am very excited about this.

"It would be wonderful achievement to get recognition for all our stallholders and the Town Council team."

On November 15, NAMBA revealed that Saffron Walden is a top-20 contender for the award against competition in Cardiff, Chester, Macclesfield and Swansea.

After a week of voting and over 10,000 votes, this is the current TOP 20!

In alphabetical order only! Is your market there? If you are not, don't worry! The voting is very close. Remind people to vote now and you could be up there!



....Keep Voting! 👉 https://t.co/z4PXI1ghb7 pic.twitter.com/mfjru0Laou — Nabma Markets UK (@Nabma_Markets) November 15, 2021

In its submission to NABMA, Saffron Walden Town Council noted that the market is a boost to the economy and is seen as the "heart of the town".

Terry and his colleagues won NABMA's Market Team of the Year 2021 award in October.

Voting for Britain's Favourite Market is open online: https://nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market-2022/