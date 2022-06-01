Gallery
Platinum Jubilee: The Saffron Walden winning window displays
- Credit: Dominic Davey
The winners of Saffron Walden Initiative's Jubilee Shop and Business Competition have been announced.
Deputy mayor Councillor Richard Freeman presented the prizes in the competition, organised by the Initiative's Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway, alongside Saffron Hall chief executive Angela Dixon.
Craft Days has won first place.
The shop's windows include Corgis made of British wool, a quilt and Union Jack made with Liberty Prints, bunting, a tea cosy, and cake stand with fabric cakes.
Craft Days owner Jane Shaw was presented with her framed certificate and four tickets to see Robin Hood at Saffron Hall at Christmas.
Jane said she made most of the items in her window display. Tutor Sally Rainbird helped her to put the window together and helped with the binding on the quilt, and tutor Ella Hutchinson made the tea cosy.
Second prize has been awarded to Nationwide Building Society. They have won £50 donated by the deputy mayor.
The Nationwide window includes artwork by Year 2 students at RA Butler Academy.
Third prize has been awarded to ONE Flowers, a bottle of champagne donated by Nisa Local in Cromwell Road, Saffron Walden. The window includes a floristry crown and flowers and balloons in red, white and blue.
Jacqui Portway of Saffron Walden Initiative said she was "cock-a-hoop" delighted at the standard of the entries to the competition.
