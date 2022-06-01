News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Platinum Jubilee: The Saffron Walden winning window displays

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:45 AM June 1, 2022
Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Corgis made of wool, Craft Days window

Corgis made of British wool in the Craft Days shop window, Saffron Walden to help to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

The winners of Saffron Walden Initiative's Jubilee Shop and Business Competition have been announced.

Deputy mayor Councillor Richard Freeman presented the prizes in the competition, organised by the Initiative's Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway, alongside Saffron Hall chief executive Angela Dixon.

Craft Days has won first place.

The shop's windows include Corgis made of British wool,  a quilt and Union Jack made with Liberty Prints, bunting, a tea cosy, and cake stand with fabric cakes.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Prize awarded. Richard Freeman, Jane Shaw, Angela Dixon

Jane Shaw of Craft Days receives the first prize in the Saffron Walden Initiative competition from deputy mayor Richard Freeman and Saffron Hall chief executive Angela Dixon - Credit: Dominic Davey

Craft Days owner Jane Shaw was presented with her framed certificate and four tickets to see Robin Hood at Saffron Hall at Christmas.

Jane said she made most of the items in her window display. Tutor Sally Rainbird helped her to put the window together and helped with the binding on the quilt, and tutor Ella Hutchinson made the tea cosy.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: A circular red, white and blue fabric bunting display with 70 in the middle

A bunting wreath in the window of Craft Days, Saffron Walden, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: A quilt in the design of a Union Jack flag

The Craft Days window in Saffron Walden includes a Union Jack quilt for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Tea cosy, material cakes on a stand

A tea cosy and cakes made by Craft Days, Saffron Walden, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Craft Days, the winning window

Craft Days has won the Saffron Walden Initiative competition for the best Platinum Jubilee window - Credit: Dominic Davey

Second prize has been awarded to Nationwide Building Society. They have won £50 donated by the deputy mayor.

The Nationwide window includes artwork by Year 2 students at RA Butler Academy.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Nationwide presentation for second prize

Nationwide has won second prize in the Saffron Walden Initiative Jubilee windows competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Artwork in Nationwide's window created by children

Nationwide's window display in Saffron Walden for the Platinum Jubilee includes artwork by RA Butler Academy students - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Artwork by students in Nationwide

Nationwide's window display in Saffron Walden for the Platinum Jubilee includes artwork by RA Butler Academy students - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Nationwide window display in red, white and blue using Queen's head and corgis

One of Nationwide's Platinum Jubilee window displays, Saffron Walden with the Queen's head and corgis making up the Union Jack - Credit: Dominic Davey

Third prize has been awarded to ONE Flowers, a bottle of champagne donated by Nisa Local in Cromwell Road, Saffron Walden. The window includes a floristry crown and flowers and balloons in red, white and blue.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Third prize winner One Flowers with Richard Freeman, Angela Dixon

ONE Flowers has won third place in the Saffron Walden Initiative competition, seen here with deputy mayor Richard Porch and Saffron Hall chief executive Angela Dixon - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: ONE Flowers window in red, white and blue including flowers and balloons

The ONE Flowers window, Saffron Walden, in red, white and blue for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Crown in the window of a florists, made of moss, pussy willow and gems

ONE Flowers window in Saffron Walden, with a crown for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Davey

Jacqui Portway of Saffron Walden Initiative said she was "cock-a-hoop" delighted at the standard of the entries to the competition.


