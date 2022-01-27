News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Walden's Wizard of Oz snowflake trail winner is crowned

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:01 PM January 27, 2022
Updated: 1:04 PM January 27, 2022
Vicki, Adam and Emily receive vouchers after winning a snowflake trail by Saffron Walden Business Improvement District

Matt Brady and Julie Redfern presenting vouchers to Vicki, Adam and Emily Cross - Credit: Saffron Walden BID

Saffron Walden's champion snowflake seeker has been found!

Emily Cross, aged five, found all 62 snowflakes in a shop window trail put together by Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID).

Emily, her mum Vicki and brother Adam were presented with £100 of vouchers by Matt Brady from Game On and Julie Redfern from Beauty Box.

Julie Redfern, who is also BID deputy chair, said: "It looks like everybody had fun and participants discovered a few new businesses along the trail.

"Well done Emily and family for finding all the snowflakes."

Julie added: "We're delighted with how many businesses took part in the trail."

Overall, 10 children and four adults were presented with prizes for finding 20 snowflakes or more in prize draws throughout the season.

The challenge was part of the town's Wizard of Oz trail, which accompanied a performance of the musical in Saffron Hall last month.

Theatre
Saffron Hall
Retail
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Essex Police image of two men they want to speak to, Tesco, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex Police

Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Police tape: "Police line do not cross"

Essex Police

Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden Market Square, Essex with people seated enjoying refreshments

Saffron Walden Town Council

Consultation on traffic in Walden's Market Square ends on Monday

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon