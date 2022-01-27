Matt Brady and Julie Redfern presenting vouchers to Vicki, Adam and Emily Cross - Credit: Saffron Walden BID

Saffron Walden's champion snowflake seeker has been found!

Emily Cross, aged five, found all 62 snowflakes in a shop window trail put together by Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID).

Emily, her mum Vicki and brother Adam were presented with £100 of vouchers by Matt Brady from Game On and Julie Redfern from Beauty Box.

Julie Redfern, who is also BID deputy chair, said: "It looks like everybody had fun and participants discovered a few new businesses along the trail.

"Well done Emily and family for finding all the snowflakes."

Julie added: "We're delighted with how many businesses took part in the trail."

Overall, 10 children and four adults were presented with prizes for finding 20 snowflakes or more in prize draws throughout the season.

The challenge was part of the town's Wizard of Oz trail, which accompanied a performance of the musical in Saffron Hall last month.