Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Two hair stylists in international contest final

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM August 31, 2021   
The Cut and Colour Finalists for the International Visionary Award

The Cut and Colour Finalists for the International Visionary Award - Credit: supplied by Law Salons

Two hair stylists from the same Essex salon are in the final for the International Visionary Award 2021.

Creative Director Chris Law and Principal Stylist Wil Maura of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden will go head-to-head with hairdressers from 20 countries on Saturday, October 9, with the support of stylist Grace Hares.

Creative Director Chris Law of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Creative Director Chris Law of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden, is in the final of an international competition - Credit: Supplied by Law Salons

Principal Stylist Wil Maura of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Principal Stylist Wil Maura of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden, is in the final of an international competition - Credit: Supplied by Law Salons

Stylist Grace Hares of Law Salons, Saffron Walden, Essex

Stylist Grace Hares of Law Salons, Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied by Law Salons

Due to international travel restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, each finalist will present a model during the live online show which includes a virtual Catwalk Show and virtual judging.

The models will be judged on hair cut, hair colour, hair style, make up, clothes, deportment, and total look.

They will be judged by top hairdressers and fashion journalists, with the winner and two runners-up announced on the evening.

The outside of Law Salons, Saffron Walden, Essex

Law Salons of Saffron Walden has two staff in the final of the International Visionary Hair Awards 2021 - Credit: Law Salons

David and Joanne Law said they could not be more proud of their team.

The salon won the National Hair and Beauty Federation's Best Independent UK Hair Salon in 2019.


Business
Beauty
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

