Published: 5:00 PM August 31, 2021

The Cut and Colour Finalists for the International Visionary Award - Credit: supplied by Law Salons

Two hair stylists from the same Essex salon are in the final for the International Visionary Award 2021.

Creative Director Chris Law and Principal Stylist Wil Maura of Law Salons on King Street, Saffron Walden will go head-to-head with hairdressers from 20 countries on Saturday, October 9, with the support of stylist Grace Hares.

Due to international travel restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, each finalist will present a model during the live online show which includes a virtual Catwalk Show and virtual judging.

The models will be judged on hair cut, hair colour, hair style, make up, clothes, deportment, and total look.

They will be judged by top hairdressers and fashion journalists, with the winner and two runners-up announced on the evening.

David and Joanne Law said they could not be more proud of their team.

The salon won the National Hair and Beauty Federation's Best Independent UK Hair Salon in 2019.



