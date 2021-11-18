Saffron Walden businesswoman wins award for 'inspiring' theatre projects
- Credit: Best Business Woman Awards
A Saffron Walden businesswoman has won an award for her "inspirational" theatre projects.
Sarah Ellis, of HyperFusion Theatre Company, collected a silver prize in the Most Inspiring category at the Best Business Women Awards gala last month.
Sarah won the award in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed following Covid-19 concerns.
Sarah said: "Things are so hard at the moment.
"This honour gives me hope and determination to get back and do what we do best – make great theatre and change the world."
Sarah has run HyperFusion for more than 15 years and has since founded two projects - TIC Box and The Shhh Experience which specialises in non-theatre performances.
TIC Box specialises in "conversation starters", exploring LGBTQ+ and domestic abuse themes, among others.
Awards organiser Debbie Gilbert said: "The businesswomen selected were chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.
"All our finalists are shining examples of success."