Saffron Walden businesswoman wins award for 'inspiring' theatre projects



Will Durrant

Published: 9:55 AM November 18, 2021
Sarah Ellis (right) from Saffron Walden receives a prize at the Best Business Woman Awards gala 2019

Sarah Ellis (right) won a gold award in 2019 for Community Champion at the Best Business Woman Awards. She returned to the awards in 2021 to collect a silver prize in the "Inspiring Category" - Credit: Best Business Woman Awards

A Saffron Walden businesswoman has won an award for her "inspirational" theatre projects.

Sarah Ellis, of HyperFusion Theatre Company, collected a silver prize in the Most Inspiring category at the Best Business Women Awards gala last month.

Sarah won the award in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed following Covid-19 concerns.

Sarah said: "Things are so hard at the moment.

"This honour gives me hope and determination to get back and do what we do best – make great theatre and change the world."

Sarah has run HyperFusion for more than 15 years and has since founded two projects - TIC Box and The Shhh Experience which specialises in non-theatre performances.

TIC Box specialises in "conversation starters", exploring LGBTQ+ and domestic abuse themes, among others.

Awards organiser Debbie Gilbert said: "The businesswomen selected were chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.

"All our finalists are shining examples of success."




