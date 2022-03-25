St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood has won through Our Health Heroes Awards. Pictured are Carolanne Brannan, Director of Patient Care, Sonia Haigh, Hospice at Home Service Manager, and Louise Hall, Deputy Director of Transformation at West Essex CCG - Credit: Paul Starr

St Clare Hospice has won a national award for their work in partnership with others, to improve end of life care.

In 2019, they set up a partnership programme with West Essex CCG and EPUT aimed at reducing hospital admissions, so that a greater proportion of patients can receive end of life care in more familiar surroundings, such as their own home.

This provided a better standard of care, and helped make hospital beds available to Covid patients during the pandemic.

Their success in the Our Health Heroes Awards was for the Most Progressive Integrated Care Workforce Programme.

Sarah Thompson, CEO of St Clare Hospice, said: "Being recognised with this Health Heroes award alongside our partners West Essex CCG and EPUT is a fantastic achievement for us all and testament to our combined efforts to build innovative partnerships which improve the care our patients receive.”

Not for profit organisation Skills for Health delivers the awards to champion real people at the heart of the healthcare system, to celebrate and thank unsung heroes up and down the country.



