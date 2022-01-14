St Clare Hospice has raised over £17,300 by recycling Christmas trees in the community.

Fundraiser Ellie Gale said 1,269 trees were booked in for recycling and collected by 35 volunteers.

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden were among the volunteers. Uttlesford District Council provided disposal points and Dunmow Waste Management provided skips at the hospice in Hastingwood.

The trees were recycled by turning them into wood chippings and compost, saving them from landfill.

St Clare provides specialist free care and support to adults who are living with a life-limiting illness, facing the end of life or experiencing bereavement in West Essex and East Herts.

Ellie Gale added: “The money raised from this campaign could cover the cost of 73 night home visits by one of our Hospice at Home nursing assistants.

"It means that their family can get a good night’s sleep, knowing that one of our nursing assistants is expertly caring for their loved one.”

Andy Gale helps the Christmas tree collection, raising money for St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood - Credit: St Clare Hospice



