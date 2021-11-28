News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stansted Airport calls for residents' views on solar transformation plan

Will Durrant

Published: 9:00 AM November 28, 2021
A Stansted Airport sign inside the terminal in Essex

London Stansted wants to build an on-airport solar farm to help it meet its green goals. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Stansted Airport could meet its green goals by building a new solar farm.

London Stansted has launched a plan to build an on-airport, 14 megawatt solar farm to help shore-up its energy supply and achieve its net-zero by 2038 goal.

The development would take place on land owned by the airport, to the east of the main site.

It would be screened by greenery and hedgerows.

A Stansted Airport spokesperson said: "The solar farm is in keeping with the airport’s commitment to make its operations net-zero carbon by no later than 2038.

"The project would make our energy supply more secure, as well as freeing up renewable generation elsewhere on the grid to help the rest of the country decarbonise faster."

Airport operators are running a consultation before they submit a planning application to Uttlesford District Council.

It runs between Friday, November 26 and Christmas Eve (December 24) online: https://www.stanstedairport.com/community/

