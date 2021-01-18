News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Law firm gains Customer Service Excellence award

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM January 18, 2021    Updated: 9:59 AM January 18, 2021
Law firm's building from street

Tees Law's office in Saffron Walden - Credit: Tees Law

Tees Law has been awarded a quality mark from Customer Service Excellence.

The accreditation requires organisations to undergo a rigorous assessment process involving interviews with clients and employees conducted by an assessor, on-site visits and examination of those areas of the business deemed to be a high priority for customers - delivery, timeliness, information, professionalism and staff attitude.

The accreditation lasts for three years, with holders subject to annual re-assessment.

Ashton Hunt

Ashton Hunt of Tees Law - Credit: Tees Law

Ashton Hunt, the group's managing director, said he was “bursting with pride” when he announced the firm’s achievement.

He said: “Every single member of our team should take enormous pride in receiving it. It’s a recognition of all the hard work that everybody is doing and proof that putting client experience at the heart of our strategy is woven into our very fabric.”

The firm has an office in Saffron Walden, and offices across Essex and Hertfordshire.

