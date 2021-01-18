Published: 7:00 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM January 18, 2021

Tees Law has been awarded a quality mark from Customer Service Excellence.

The accreditation requires organisations to undergo a rigorous assessment process involving interviews with clients and employees conducted by an assessor, on-site visits and examination of those areas of the business deemed to be a high priority for customers - delivery, timeliness, information, professionalism and staff attitude.

The accreditation lasts for three years, with holders subject to annual re-assessment.

Ashton Hunt of Tees Law - Credit: Tees Law

Ashton Hunt, the group's managing director, said he was “bursting with pride” when he announced the firm’s achievement.

He said: “Every single member of our team should take enormous pride in receiving it. It’s a recognition of all the hard work that everybody is doing and proof that putting client experience at the heart of our strategy is woven into our very fabric.”

The firm has an office in Saffron Walden, and offices across Essex and Hertfordshire.