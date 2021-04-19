News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Gallery

Walden pub reopens after four years

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:09 PM April 19, 2021   
The Railway pub, Saffron Walden, committee, April 2021

The successful Railway committee in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A Saffron Walden pub which has been closed for more than four years has reopened (Friday, April 16). 

The Railway Arms on Station Road was fully booked on its first two days, for drinks in the garden. 

It comes after a long fight by campaign group Save The Railway Arms Pub to purchase the pub as a community facility. 

Dave Kenny, chairman of STRAP, and Saffron Walden Community Pub Limited which owns the pub, said they are still working to get everything done.  

He said: “All the work we have done amounts to hundreds of hours. It’s been completely voluntary work with people working around Covid restrictions.” 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kenny said they decorated, and repairs included the ladies’ toilet, which had to be completely refurbished. 

He said the work that requires the scaffolding which is currently in place at the front of the pub is on-going but should be finished soon.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Market Row deli will inspire community spirit, says mayor
  2. 2 New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'
  3. 3 Survey reveals Uttlesford fears of fourth national Covid lockdown
  1. 4 Application refused for 100 homes on former Friends School site
  2. 5 No end of the line in sight for Audley End CrossCountry cancellations
  3. 6 Town council challenges water softening decision
  4. 7 Things to do on the May Bank Holiday weekend: Essex gardens are open
  5. 8 Back to the drawing board for Radwinter Road retirement homes
  6. 9 Stop Stansted Expansion campaign group to rebrand
  7. 10 Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending

Steve Langford, committee member at STRAP, said the group purchased new tables and chairs, and dozens of volunteers have been planting bulbs in the garden. 

He said: “The plants have not fully come out, but come summer it should look pretty spectacular.” 

He said drinks have been sourced from Linton Brewery and from Cambridge and there is pub grub available such as sandwiches, pies and pastries. 

The pub will be run by volunteers in its first week. 

Steve said: “It’s exciting but scary at the same time. We are getting a lot of support from the local community, a lot of people saying they were happy to see this place reopening again.  

“It puts some responsibility on us to make sure we are delivering. It’s been a wave of support and the bookings reflected that.” 

Steve said the lockdown has provided an opportunity to carry out necessary works, including repairs.

He said: “I would like to express my thanks to the hundreds of people who turned up to help at the pub, whether that is to fix the drains or plaster the walls.  

“It’s been a fantastic work and it continues to be.” 

David Briggs brings his barman expertise to use on the first day The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors as

David Briggs brings his barman expertise to use on the first day The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors as a community pub. Photo: © Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sinead jumps for joy as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub. Photo: © Celia Ba

Sinead jumps for joy as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Volunteers offer their time to provide the statutory table service as The Railway pub opens it's doo

Volunteers offer their time to provide the statutory table service as The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Viv & Martin Folwell, Annette & Jonathan Cumming and Linda & Michael Cumming

Viv & Martin Folwell, Annette & Jonathan Cumming and Linda & Michael Cumming enjoy the moment of being some of the first customers as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Gordon & Laura Leonard with Derek the Cockerpoo at The Railway pub, Saffron Walden

Gordon & Laura Leonard with Derek the Cockerpoo find a sunny spot on the chilly afternoon outdoors as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Zoe Potterill, David Hanson, Hazel and Edith at The Railway Pub, Saffron Walden

Zoe Potterill and David Hanson, with their daughters Hazel and Edith enjoying family time as The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Twins Noel and Leila tuck into crisps at The Railway pub Saffron Walden

Twins Noel and Leila tuck into crisps at The Railway pub in Saffron Walden as it opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The first evening that The Railway pub reopened, Saffron Walden

A chilly evening but a warm atmosphere on the first evening that The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opened it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

It's a thumbs up from Gino as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub. Photo: © Ce

It's a thumbs up from Gino as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Lockdown Easing
Food and Drink
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diversion signs on North Hall Road

Essex County Council | Gallery

More than 600 want reopening of North Hall Road after nine months

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
East of England Ambulance Service

East of England Ambulance Service

Firefighters rescue woman after town centre collision

Will Durrant

person
Sarah Goodwin, who visited Tea Amo with mum Linda Hunts

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
A man stands under a tent filled with clothes on Saffron Walden's Market Square

Lockdown Easing

Walden market traders react to lockdown lifting

Will Durrant

person