Gallery

Published: 5:09 PM April 19, 2021

A Saffron Walden pub which has been closed for more than four years has reopened (Friday, April 16).

The Railway Arms on Station Road was fully booked on its first two days, for drinks in the garden.

It comes after a long fight by campaign group Save The Railway Arms Pub to purchase the pub as a community facility.

Dave Kenny, chairman of STRAP, and Saffron Walden Community Pub Limited which owns the pub, said they are still working to get everything done.

He said: “All the work we have done amounts to hundreds of hours. It’s been completely voluntary work with people working around Covid restrictions.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kenny said they decorated, and repairs included the ladies’ toilet, which had to be completely refurbished.

He said the work that requires the scaffolding which is currently in place at the front of the pub is on-going but should be finished soon.

Steve Langford, committee member at STRAP, said the group purchased new tables and chairs, and dozens of volunteers have been planting bulbs in the garden.

He said: “The plants have not fully come out, but come summer it should look pretty spectacular.”

He said drinks have been sourced from Linton Brewery and from Cambridge and there is pub grub available such as sandwiches, pies and pastries.

The pub will be run by volunteers in its first week.

Steve said: “It’s exciting but scary at the same time. We are getting a lot of support from the local community, a lot of people saying they were happy to see this place reopening again.

“It puts some responsibility on us to make sure we are delivering. It’s been a wave of support and the bookings reflected that.”

Steve said the lockdown has provided an opportunity to carry out necessary works, including repairs.

He said: “I would like to express my thanks to the hundreds of people who turned up to help at the pub, whether that is to fix the drains or plaster the walls.

“It’s been a fantastic work and it continues to be.”

David Briggs brings his barman expertise to use on the first day The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors as a community pub. Photo: © Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sinead jumps for joy as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Volunteers offer their time to provide the statutory table service as The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Viv & Martin Folwell, Annette & Jonathan Cumming and Linda & Michael Cumming enjoy the moment of being some of the first customers as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Gordon & Laura Leonard with Derek the Cockerpoo find a sunny spot on the chilly afternoon outdoors as The Railway pub in Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Zoe Potterill and David Hanson, with their daughters Hazel and Edith enjoying family time as The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Twins Noel and Leila tuck into crisps at The Railway pub in Saffron Walden as it opens it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A chilly evening but a warm atmosphere on the first evening that The Railway pub, Saffron Walden opened it's doors again as a community pub - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography