News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Uttlesford organisations receive share of bumper grant funding

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:41 PM March 11, 2022
Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society at a laptop computer, Essex

Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society said the grants to nine charities including three from Uttlesford are the most handed out in a single year - Credit: Saffron Building Society

Three Uttlesford charities are among nine organisations sharing £19,237 of funding from The Saffron Building Society Community Fund, working in partnership with the Essex Community Foundation.

It is the biggest grants pay-out in a single year since the fund began in 2001.

The Uttlesford organisations who will benefit are Enterprise East Group CIC which provides support to people facing barriers to employment, Thaxted Centre for the Disabled to help subsidise transport costs for people to attend a day centre, and Uttlesford Buffy Bus Association to fund good quality play and educational activities for pre-school children, their families, and carers.

Further afield, the REACH community project in north Braintree has successfully attracted funding to support residents who are experiencing hardship issues, and Bishop's Stortford Mencap's will receive funding to support west Essex people who have learning difficulties.

Colchester projects run by Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse, counselling charity Ending Life’s Taboo, African Families in the UK CIC, and Colchester Toy Library will also benefit.

Claire Hunnable, the Community Business Partner at Saffron Building Society, said: “This is the most we have issued in grants in a single year.

"The array of different charities that apply for the grants provides us with quite a challenge when choosing which to fund.

"The whole society are proud of the work that we have been able to fund over the last decade and beyond, helping the local communities to navigate some very difficult times.

Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford homes hold themed days and a contest
  2. 2 New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Ukraine support: 'Heartfelt thanks' and further Uttlesford events
  1. 4 Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted
  2. 5 Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton
  3. 6 'Reckless' Thaxted driver given three year ban at court
  4. 7 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  5. 8 Saffron Striders impress at Cambridge half marathon
  6. 9 Knuckleduster and knife found during police search of Greater Anglia trains
  7. 10 Five-star Saffron Walden Town too strong for Clapton rivals

"Following the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, our communities now face a cost of living crisis - worse than we have seen in a generation.

"Households are going to be more reliant on charities and community groups than ever before, and we hope – through the grants and with our hands on community projects – that we can make a difference and help our communities in these increasingly difficult times.”

Free resources are available at https://www.saffronbs.co.uk/about/community/community.

Since the fund began in 2001, they have given out over £100,000 to small projects that support local communities.

READ MORE:

The door of the Saffron Community Link on Market Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Community Link on Market Street, Saffron Walden, is open to organisations and charities - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Community Link opens to support charities and not-for-profit groups

Building society helps tackle Himalayan Balsam in River Stour

Enterprise East Group's Cafe Cornell opens

2019: Thaxted Centre for the Disabled honoured at county council awards ceremony

Buffy Playbus and its schedule

Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

The Prodigy's frontman Keith Flint performing on stage

Music | Video

Charity single The Fire Is Out in memory of The Prodigy's Keith Flint

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
People gathered for a candle-lit vigil in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden, over the Ukraine invasion

Music | Gallery

Ukraine: Support grows across Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Fuel prices displayed at an Esso petrol station near Kettering in Northamptonshire. Average UK petro

Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow tests could cost Essex people £500 per person per year

Coronavirus

Essex: The costs by district of scrapping free Covid lateral flow tests

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person