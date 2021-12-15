News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden's Christmas windows competition winners are announced

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:25 AM December 15, 2021
Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, Saffron Walden, Essex

Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy, presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Walden salon Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row has again wowed the judges, and won Saffron Walden Initiative's Christmas Business and Shop Windows Competition for the third time.

This year's theme is Let It Snow.

Jacqui Portway, who organised the event with Cindy Whife, said they were delighted at the effort so many people have made this year to decorate their business and shop windows.

This year 35 businesses entered the contest.

Jacqui said: "Those that did not enter still dressed their windows in the spirit of Let It Snow.

"We think the town looks magnificent because of it."

Mayor Richard Porch presented the winners with their prizes.

Winners:

  1. Frank Riccio Hairdressing
  2. Cafe Cou Cou
  3. St Elizabeth's
  4. Bricks & Makers
  5. Between the Lines
  6. Mocha

Winning gallery

Group standing outside Frank Riccio Hairdressing with winning trophy, alongside mayor Richard Porch, Saffron Walden, Essex

Frank Riccio Hairdressing won the 2021 Saffron Walden Initiative's Christmas Business and Shop Windows Competition 2021. The winner's trophy was presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, Saffron Walden, Essex

Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy, presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Frank Riccio Hairdressing's Christmas windows 2021, Saffron Walden, Essex

Frank Riccio Hairdressing's Christmas windows 2021 which won the competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Group of three, holding a 2nd prize certificate in a frame, Cafe Cou Cou, Saffron Walden with the mayor Richard Porch

Cafe Cou Cou with their second place certificate presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Cafe Cou Cou in Saffron Walden, Christmas windows

Cafe Cou Cou in Saffron Walden and their Christmas windows - Credit: Dominic Davey

Group of three, outside St Elizabeth's in Saffron Walden. Third place in Christmas shop windows competition.

St Elizabeth's with their third place certificate presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

St Elizabeth's entry was little Christmas houses with snow made for a Saffron Walden Christmas windows competition

St Elizabeth's Christmas scene for the competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Mayor Richard Porch presenting a fourth place certificate to Bricks and Makers, Saffron Walden, Essex

Bricks and Makers were presented for their fourth placing in the Christmas windows competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Bricks and Makers Christmas window, Saffron Walden

Bricks and Makers Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey

Group of three, Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch in centre presenting a framed certificate for fifth place in a contest

Between The Lines is presented with their fifth place framed certificate for their Christmas windows - Credit: Dominic Davey

Christmas windows at Between The Lines, Saffron Walden

Christmas windows at Between The Lines, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey

Mocha receives their sixth place certificate for their Christmas windows from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch

Mocha receives their sixth place certificate for their Christmas windows from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Mocha of Saffron Walden's Christmas window

Mocha of Saffron Walden's Christmas window - Credit: Dominic Davey

The team from Croucher Needham receive their Highly Commended certificate from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch

The team from Croucher Needham receive their Highly Commended certificate from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Needham Croucher's Christmas window, Saffron Walden, Essex

Needham Croucher's Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey


Christmas
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

