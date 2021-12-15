Gallery
Walden's Christmas windows competition winners are announced
Published: 11:25 AM December 15, 2021
- Credit: Dominic Davey
Walden salon Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row has again wowed the judges, and won Saffron Walden Initiative's Christmas Business and Shop Windows Competition for the third time.
This year's theme is Let It Snow.
Jacqui Portway, who organised the event with Cindy Whife, said they were delighted at the effort so many people have made this year to decorate their business and shop windows.
This year 35 businesses entered the contest.
Jacqui said: "Those that did not enter still dressed their windows in the spirit of Let It Snow.
"We think the town looks magnificent because of it."
Mayor Richard Porch presented the winners with their prizes.
Winners:
- Highly commended: Croucher Needham