Gallery

Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy, presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Walden salon Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row has again wowed the judges, and won Saffron Walden Initiative's Christmas Business and Shop Windows Competition for the third time.

This year's theme is Let It Snow.

Jacqui Portway, who organised the event with Cindy Whife, said they were delighted at the effort so many people have made this year to decorate their business and shop windows.

This year 35 businesses entered the contest.

Jacqui said: "Those that did not enter still dressed their windows in the spirit of Let It Snow.

"We think the town looks magnificent because of it."

Mayor Richard Porch presented the winners with their prizes.

Winners:

Highly commended: Croucher Needham

Winning gallery

Frank Riccio Hairdressing won the 2021 Saffron Walden Initiative's Christmas Business and Shop Windows Competition 2021. The winner's trophy was presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Frank Riccio with the winner's trophy, presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch. - Credit: Dominic Davey

Frank Riccio Hairdressing's Christmas windows 2021 which won the competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Cafe Cou Cou with their second place certificate presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Cafe Cou Cou in Saffron Walden and their Christmas windows - Credit: Dominic Davey

St Elizabeth's with their third place certificate presented by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

St Elizabeth's Christmas scene for the competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Bricks and Makers were presented for their fourth placing in the Christmas windows competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Bricks and Makers Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey

Between The Lines is presented with their fifth place framed certificate for their Christmas windows - Credit: Dominic Davey

Christmas windows at Between The Lines, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey

Mocha receives their sixth place certificate for their Christmas windows from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Mocha of Saffron Walden's Christmas window - Credit: Dominic Davey

The team from Croucher Needham receive their Highly Commended certificate from Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Needham Croucher's Christmas window, Saffron Walden - Credit: Dominic Davey



