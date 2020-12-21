News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Winners announced in Christmas competition

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:47 AM December 21, 2020   
Man smiling, holding winning certificate

Frank Riccio with his first prize certificate for the 2020 Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Frank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row has been awarded first prize in the Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition, for the second year. 
Second prize went to the Beauty Box in Market Row and Café Cou Cou in George Street was placed third.
St Elizabeth’s in King Street, Chaps Barber Shop in Central Arcade and Eden Lake Lingerie in George Street received highly commended certificates.
Forty premises took part, a rise on last year’s 32. 
Organisers said the standard was high and there was very little to separate the leading contenders.
Jacqui Portway and Cindy Whife, organisers of the event for the Saffron Walden Initiative, said: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entries for the competition. 
“Considering that we are in the middle of a pandemic the businesses and shops have made a fantastic effort to brighten up the town.
“We were particularly grateful for the 14 judges who included the mayor and representatives of various Saffron Walden charities.
“They did a great job in cold and rainy weather. And also many thanks to the Tourist Information Centre for handling the entry forms and the King’s Arms for hosting the judging. 
“Please spread the news that Saffron Walden is a great place to visit at Christmas time.”

Shopfront showing lights around the door and two trees either side of the door

Frank Riccio Hairdressing's Christmas displays - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Man smiling, holding first prize certificate

Winner Frank Riccio - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

An Elf Door created for a shop window

Beauty Box won second place for their efforts - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Christmas window of a cafe with deer figures and fake snow

Cafe Cou Cou's Christmas window came third in the competition. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Christmas window showing a string of lights

St Elizabeth's Christmas window received a highly commended certificate. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Christmas window of a barber shop

Chaps Barber's Christmas window received a highly commended certificate. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Christmas window of a lingerie shop

Eden Lake Lingerie received a highly commended certificate for their Christmas window. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE


