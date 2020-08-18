Grant applications for Uttlesford business owners closing next week

Uttlesford District Council in Saffron Walden Archant

If you have a business in Uttlesford, you may qualify for a grant to help you through the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The vast majority of eligible businesses have now claimed grants, with almost £19 million paid out to 1,500 businesses in the district. These grants aimed to help the local economy through the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting shops, cafes, restaurants and many other businesses.

Uttlesford District Council is in the final stages of this programme, with the Small Business Grants Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grants Fund schemes closing on August 28, in line with government instructions.

If you think that you are eligible, but have not yet been in touch with UDC about this, you are advised to do so as soon as possible. Email covid19grant@uttlesford.gov.uk or call 01799 510510. For further information about the grants scheme, visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/covid19-business-grants-fund.