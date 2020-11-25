Shop Local: Sparkling wine business offers Christmas gifts and free delivery

Left to right: Dan Turner, vineyard manager, and Paul Edwards, owner. Photo: Supplied by Nick Edwards. Supplied by Nick Edwards

A family who runs a vineyard says their award-winning sparkling wines make great Christmas gifts, with free delivery until December 6 for CB postcodes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saffron Grange stall in the Saffron Walden market square. Left to right: Nick Edwards, director; Paul Edwards, owner and Laurence Damary-Homan, vineyard associate. Saffron Grange stall in the Saffron Walden market square. Left to right: Nick Edwards, director; Paul Edwards, owner and Laurence Damary-Homan, vineyard associate.

Saffron Grange prides itself on making premium quality sparkling wines, including their Classic Cuvée, Pinot Noir Brut Rosé and Seyval Blanc Reserve.

The vineyard’s name comes from the family’s desire to associate Saffron Walden with quality produce.

Director Nick Edwards said: “When people open a bottle of Saffron Grange at Christmas this year, we hope they will feel proud to be drinking something delicious, grown locally in Saffron Walden.”

The chalky slopes of Saffron Walden, similar to those in France, are perfect for their vineyard.

Left to right: Charles Macready, Gillian Macready, Nick Edwards, Aimie Edwards, Kate Matthews, Paul Edwards, Ross Edwards, Alex Edwards, Emily Edwards, Dan Turner, Laurence Damary-Homan, Jake Martin-Jones. Photo: Poppy Hanbury. Left to right: Charles Macready, Gillian Macready, Nick Edwards, Aimie Edwards, Kate Matthews, Paul Edwards, Ross Edwards, Alex Edwards, Emily Edwards, Dan Turner, Laurence Damary-Homan, Jake Martin-Jones. Photo: Poppy Hanbury.

They planted their first vines in 2008, and launched their first sparkling wines for sale last summer. Nick said: “The land and the climate are perfect for growing grape varieties to make the best sparkling wines.

“We planted our first vines 12 years ago. We waited until the vines were producing the best quality grapes, as we weren’t prepared to compromise on the quality of our products.

“They are all aged in the bottle, using the traditional method. They get more complexity this way.”

“We are proud to say our different types of sparkling wines are all award-winning.”

Saffron Grange offers wine tastings in normal times. Left to right: Nick Edwards, director, and Laurence Damary-Homan, vineyard associate. Photo: Poppy Hanbury. Saffron Grange offers wine tastings in normal times. Left to right: Nick Edwards, director, and Laurence Damary-Homan, vineyard associate. Photo: Poppy Hanbury.

Their products can be found online, at the Saffron Walden market and at several locations, such as restaurants and farm shops.

The business tries to use local suppliers for everything, as well as local workforce.

Nick said local customers are “everything”.

“Local people have helped us from the beginning with our business. We think we have a wonderful supportive community here.

Residents can buy Saffron Grange sparkling wine as Christmas gifts. Photo: Supplied by Nick Edwards. Residents can buy Saffron Grange sparkling wine as Christmas gifts. Photo: Supplied by Nick Edwards.

“Rather than going to the supermarket to buy wine, we think it’s far more interesting to buy directly from us at the vineyard. You can actually meet the owners and on one of our vineyard tours learn all about our story. And it’s through this that our customers develop their passion for Saffron Grange and support us on our journey.”

The business normally offers tours and tastings, and an October harvest event where people help to pick grapes. But because of Covid-19, these events were restricted this year.

Find out more about Saffron Grange on saffrongrange.com, and on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. They’ve also joined Click It Local.