Breaking News
Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 21 February 2019
Archant
Police raided an address in Byrds Farm Lane in Saffron Walden this morning (January 21).
Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team and dogs and firearms teams conducted a drugs warrant, resulting in a cannabis warning, reported for summons for possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.
Mayor of Saffron Walden, Paul Fairhurst, said it was positive to see police addressing a “serious problem” in the town.
“It’s very positive to see police action and even more positive that it’s a drugs raid because it’s a serious problem we have been ignoring for a long time,” he said. “It’s good news that there are police when it matters. It’s a major issue in the town being addressed which is great.”
More to follow.