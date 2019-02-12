Advanced search

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 21 February 2019

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police raided an address in Byrds Farm Lane in Saffron Walden this morning (January 21).

Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team and dogs and firearms teams conducted a drugs warrant, resulting in a cannabis warning, reported for summons for possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Paul Fairhurst, said it was positive to see police addressing a “serious problem” in the town.

“It’s very positive to see police action and even more positive that it’s a drugs raid because it’s a serious problem we have been ignoring for a long time,” he said. “It’s good news that there are police when it matters. It’s a major issue in the town being addressed which is great.”

