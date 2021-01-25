Cabaret star Paulus wows Elsenham Women's Institute
- Credit: Elsenham WI
Performer and TV star Paulus has entertained members of the Elsenham Women's Institute with a show devoted to the history of cabaret.
In a video call, the judge on BBC TV’s All Together Now programme sang and played the ukulele, provided anecdotes about the clubs and performers of Paris and Berlin and talked about how cabaret has developed as an art form.
Members and guests also dressed up in feather boas and fascinators and some draped fairy lights over their screens.
At the end, Paulus had a Q&A session with members.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "We would ordinarily have started our centenary year by getting everyone together for a big party.
You may also want to watch:
"Although we can’t meet in person yet, I’m so pleased that Paulus was able to bring his cabaret to our screens and everyone really enjoyed the show."
For more information about Elsenham WI email elsenhamwi@gmail.com
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex
- 2 Council row over near £1 million underspend on road repairs
- 3 New Local Plan: 'Housing and transport should be planned together'
- 4 Essex County Council approves council tax increase
- 5 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
- 6 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
- 7 Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards for three Saffron Walden students
- 8 Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs
- 9 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
- 10 Town council backs new support club