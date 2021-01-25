Published: 3:46 PM January 25, 2021

Performer and TV star Paulus has entertained members of the Elsenham Women's Institute with a show devoted to the history of cabaret.

In a video call, the judge on BBC TV’s All Together Now programme sang and played the ukulele, provided anecdotes about the clubs and performers of Paris and Berlin and talked about how cabaret has developed as an art form.

Members and guests also dressed up in feather boas and fascinators and some draped fairy lights over their screens.

At the end, Paulus had a Q&A session with members.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "We would ordinarily have started our centenary year by getting everyone together for a big party.

"Although we can’t meet in person yet, I’m so pleased that Paulus was able to bring his cabaret to our screens and everyone really enjoyed the show."

For more information about Elsenham WI email elsenhamwi@gmail.com