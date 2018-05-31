Café to 'almost double in size'

Waffle & Co event at Bicicletta. Photo: Lucie Milton Photography. Archant

A café in Saffron Walden will expand its current premises in an effort to welcome more visitors from 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arron Voice, head Brewster and assistant manager, will look after the design of the additional space at Bicicletta Cafe. Photo: ARCHANT. Arron Voice, head Brewster and assistant manager, will look after the design of the additional space at Bicicletta Cafe. Photo: ARCHANT.

Bicicletta Café, located in Market Walk, will close its doors on December 31, but will re-open again in February, and it will be 'bigger and better', according to the owners.

The café will expand into the unit next door, where Chisnalls Delicatessen used to be.

The work has already started, but coffee lovers can still visit until the last day of this month (December 31 included).

Arron Voice, head barista and assistant manager who helps with the café's design, used to be a customer and cycle to Bicicletta before working for the café.

Waffle & Co event at Bicicletta. Photo: Lucie Milton Photography. Waffle & Co event at Bicicletta. Photo: Lucie Milton Photography.

He said: "It will be almost double the size of the current place. There will be additional toilets, a bigger kitchen, and an extra 20 seats.

"I am looking forward to it being a larger space. Cycling and coffee go well together as a lot of people ride socially."

According to Arron, general manager Pete Moore focuses on supporting local businesses by sourcing and using as many local products as possible.

"Just because we are expanding doesn't mean we are going to stop shopping locally and seasonally," Arron said.

He added: "We are going to be bigger and better and support local."

A spokesman for the venue said: "Some people say it is the 'bike café' and that is part of our branding but that ultimately makes up a small part. It's dog walkers, runners, parents and grandparents and everyone in between. It's a shifting space throughout the day. All sorts of people come here.

"There will be more room for all of our customers. Everyone feels like friends here. People become friends because of the space.

"We will let people know about forthcoming events in the coming weeks. We've got a lot of exciting ideas and things planned for the new space."

The last event of the year before Bicicletta closes down will be their Christmas party, due to take place on December 20.

There will be a big opening party announced closer to the time. For updates on the works progress, you can follow @biciclettacafe on both Facebook and Instagram.