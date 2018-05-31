Addenbrooke’s Hospital -give me your comments says Essex councillor

Councillor John Moran now responsible for heatlh in Essex is inviting comments Addenbrooke's Hospital Archant

The new councillor responsible for health in Essex, Councillor John Moran, is inviting comments on Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Cllr John Moran, who represents Saffron Walden on Essex County Council, has been appointed deputy cabinet member for health and adult social care.

Cllr Moran said: “I am honoured to be able to take up this post during these challenging times,

“I have been asked to lead on the county council’s relationships with and support for the NHS, including input into the future plans for Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow, which is the main hospital for the West of Essex.

These plans already have government funding. They will be decided on over the next two years and completed by 2026.

“I am also trying to establish regular input into the decision making processes of Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the place where many of us who live in North West Essex are treated, Anybody with thoughts on this and other health matters is welcome to email me at: cllr.john.moran@essex.gov.uk.