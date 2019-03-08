Campaigners call for cut to speed limit on Thaxted road following crashes

Dr Mike Tayler on Sampford Road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Residents in Thaxted are calling for a speed limit reduction outside a nursery following reports of a series of crashes.

Last Thursday, a car collided with a post after swerving to avoid a vehicle turning at the nursery on the B1051, known as Sampford Road.

An ambulance and fire crews were called to the collision, but the woman involved was not taken to hospital and fire crews did not take any action.

The B1051 has a 60mph speed limit but residents have been calling on Essex County Council highways to reduce the speed limit to 40mph or even 30mph.

Bellrope Meadow resident Julie Bolding said: “It’s been a lucky outcome really, the nursery is so busy with cars turning it could have been a child’s life.

“When are the highways going to listen that this road needs to be reduced otherwise a fatal accident will happen? It is extremely busy with school drop off and the nursery. Cars are at top speed along this road and the turning into Bellrope Meadow and Burns Way is still a blind spot with cars overtaking at speed to pass parked cars.”

In May last year, county councillor Simon Walsh told Thaxted district councillor Martin Foley that funding opportunities were being explored “with a view to implementing a 40mph speed limit” in Sampford Road which would then act as a buffer to the 30mph limit on the B184 Walden Road leading into Thaxted.

Cllr Foley and road safety campaigner Dr Mike Tayler spent the weekend talking to residents about speeding traffic along the main roads through Thaxted.

Cllr Foley said: “There is clearly a desire for speed reduction measures to be actioned quickly and to that end, although an Essex highways matter, I have immediately contacted our county councillor to try to move this along and been told they are checking progress, but due process has to be followed regarding legal notice, which unfortunately takes time.”

Cllr Foley is now asking for the accident site in Sampford Road to be looked at to see what measures can be put into place to keep the speed down along the stretch of road.

Cllr Simon Walsh, chairman of Uttlesford Highways Panel, said: “Proposals to implement a 40mph speed limit on Sampford Road will be presented to the Uttlesford Highways Panel on Monday, March 25 as a priority scheme.

“Separate to this and subject to agreement from the panel, a review of the signage and line markings on the B1051 has also been proposed to consider if there are any improvements that can be made.”

Proposals for the new speed limit would cover the new estates as far as Burns Way, as well as a short section on the Walden Road to cover the Sampford Road junction.