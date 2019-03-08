Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

The models, some 21 breast cancer survivors, were joined on the red carpet by partners, sons and friends who also modelled everything from underwear to evening wear.

Men in pants, women in bras and accomplished dancers all helped raise £8,000 at this year's Cambridge Breast Cancer Appeal Fashion Show.

The event, for the Breast Cancer Unit at Addenbrook's Hospital in Cambridge, was organised for the sixth year by breast cancer survivor, Natalie Emmus from Saffron Walden.

It has now raised over £58,000 for the hospital.

The show was held at Rigby and Peller (women's underwear specialists) in the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Cambridge.

Some 21 breast cancer survivors, modelling Rigby and Peller underwear and clothes from retailers at the Grand Arcade, were joined on the red carpet by partners, sons and friends who also modelled everything from underwear to evening wear. All the models were beaming with delight as they glided and danced down the catwalk.

Guests saw the show opened with a stunning performance from dancers at the Cambridge dance school, Bodyworks.

The evening was compered by broadcaster Jeremy Sallis from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and also supporting the event again this year was actress Morwenna Banks, who plays the mummy in Peppa Pig.

Ms Banks, a Cambridge graduate, has been at all six shows. This year, she told the audience that another friend of hers had recently been diagnosed with the disease.

Natalie Emuss said: "Each year, our event gets bigger and I am overwhelmed by all the support from our sponsors and local community. I and the other breast cancer patients are so grateful to Rigby and Peller and everyone else who has helped us to feel great again."

Natalie Emuss presents Morwenna Banks with flowers for supporting the event. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Natalie Emuss presents Morwenna Banks with flowers for supporting the event. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Penny Moyle, consultant radiologist and clinical lead of the breast unit at Addenbrooke's. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Penny Moyle, consultant radiologist and clinical lead of the breast unit at Addenbrooke's. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Natalie Emmuss, Jenny Mason from Rigby and Peller with compere BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Jeremy Sallis. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Natalie Emmuss, Jenny Mason from Rigby and Peller with compere BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Jeremy Sallis. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Staff from Addenbrooke's Breast Cancer Clinic. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Staff from Addenbrooke's Breast Cancer Clinic. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Morwenna Banks addressing the audience. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Morwenna Banks addressing the audience. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

