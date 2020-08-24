If you park your bicycle at Cambridge railway station’s cycle point, remove the tag to show you’re using it

Train company Greater Anglia is asking cyclists to remove unwanted or unused bikes from the cycle point next to Cambridge station, to help free up space for others.

Abandoned and unused bikes will be removed to free up space, and donated to Colchester charity Re-Cycle, which restores the bikes and donates them to communities in Africa.

Work has now started to attach tags to cycles. Cyclists should remove the tag from their bike before September 19 to indicate it is being used.

Any cycles with tags left on them will be removed and donated to charity.

Mark Ellis, Greater Anglia’s Head of Facilities Management, said: “We know some bikes have been abandoned at Cambridge cycle point and we are working with our contractor Carlisle to clear these and free up space for those who wish to use it.

“Many cycles have been abandoned in the cycle point and we will remove these first. We will then ask people to indicate that they are still using their cycles and then we will clean the entire building.

“Although regular litter picks happen every morning, we want to do our best to keep the cycle point looking as clean and tidy as possible.

“Cycle point remains a safe, free, space for people to park their bikes and we are committed to keeping it in good condition for the cyclists who use it every day.”

The cycle park, which opened in February 2016, cost £2.5m and has 2,850 cycle spaces. It’s the biggest facility of its kind in the country.

The cycle tagging event happens regularly at Cambridge cycle point. Last year more than 200 cycles, wheels and frames were removed.