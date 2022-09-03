News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Cambs firefighters tackle 1500-tonne straw blaze next to M11

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:45 AM September 3, 2022
Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton on September 2

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton in the early hours of Friday, September 2 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex have tackled a 1500-tonne straw blaze which could be seen from the M11.

The fire was spotted in the early hours of Friday, September 2.

Pictures show the baled straw alight, visible from the area near M11 junction 9 (A11, Saffron Walden and Great Chesterford).

Crews from as far away as Chatteris responded to the incident.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton on September 2

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton in the early hours of Friday, September 2 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton on September 2

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled a 1500-tonne fire involving straw bales at Ickleton in the early hours of Friday, September 2 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Friday, September 2 at 12.16am, crews were called to a stack fire on Coploe Road, Ickleton.

"Crews from Cambridge, Linton, Chatteris and two crews from Essex responded.

"Crews arrived to find around 1500 tonnes of baled straw well alight.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Mail lorry and car transporter catch fire following M11 crash
  2. 2 Plan for development of new homes in Saffron Walden delayed
  3. 3 Greater Anglia hails end to platform works at Broxbourne
  1. 4 Morris dancers team up to perform at Thaxted windmill
  2. 5 Garden expertise and inspiration as BBC Gardeners’ World Autumn Fair comes to Audley End
  3. 6 Defibrillator installed to help rural community
  4. 7 Have your say on the Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan
  5. 8 Essex GCSE results 2022: Pupils celebrate achievements
  6. 9 12 Essex drivers sentenced after being caught on dashcam
  7. 10 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Saffron Walden's Cliff Parisi battles Chris Eubank in kitchen contest

"Firefighters used hose reels to get the fire under control and prevent spread to the surrounding areas. Farm machinery was also used to assist."

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
M11 Essex News
Saffron Walden News
Duxford News

Don't Miss

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Miss Disco performed at Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Visitors get in the party mood at Dance in the Square

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The 'sustainable travel zone' road user charge is proposed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership

Greater Cambridge Partnership

Drivers face £5 congestion charge in city, but bus fares could drop

Hannah Brown

person
Stansted Airport sign

Stansted Airport's drop-off fees still highest in UK after prices hike

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon