Cambs firefighters tackle 1500-tonne straw blaze next to M11
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Essex have tackled a 1500-tonne straw blaze which could be seen from the M11.
The fire was spotted in the early hours of Friday, September 2.
Pictures show the baled straw alight, visible from the area near M11 junction 9 (A11, Saffron Walden and Great Chesterford).
Crews from as far away as Chatteris responded to the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Friday, September 2 at 12.16am, crews were called to a stack fire on Coploe Road, Ickleton.
"Crews from Cambridge, Linton, Chatteris and two crews from Essex responded.
"Crews arrived to find around 1500 tonnes of baled straw well alight.
"Firefighters used hose reels to get the fire under control and prevent spread to the surrounding areas. Farm machinery was also used to assist."