Fundraising efforts for football pitch in Saffron Walden kick off with campaign rally

A campaign film is being recorded as part of the #mycommunity3G fundraiser for a 3G football pitch in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A rally to raise awareness of fundraising efforts for a 3G pitch in Saffron Walden will take place next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A campaign has been launched by Saffron Walden Community Football Club and Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) to build a new 3G artificial grass pitch at the school.

Uttlesford is one of only two districts in Essex that doesn’t have a 3G artificial grass pitch and the overall estimated cost of the project is £900,000.

The fundraising campaign, known as ‘#mycommunity3G’, has been launched by the football club to support a funding package and they hope to raise £100,000 over the next six months to put towards the overall cost.

The campaign rally kicks off at 1pm on April 27 at SWCHS and aims to bring players, coaches and parents together to raise awareness of the fundraising efforts. The club is also launching a film to support the campaign.

Martin Johnson, chairman of Saffron Walden Community Football Club, said: “The campaign rally is a chance for a public show of support for the #mycommunity3G project. The response so far to the plans has been fantastic and it would be great to see a big turnout for the rally.

“It will be a fun event starting at the school - where the 3G pitch will be sited - and proceeding into town and then to the Anglo-American playing fields.

“As well as inviting players, coaches, volunteers and parents, we would welcome anyone else along who would like to get behind this great project for the district.”

Essex Football Association has indicated that it will support an injection of funding by the Football Foundation, as long as local funding and planning support is delivered.

Each of the clubs’ 52 teams are working towards delivering a contribution of £500 through a range of fundraising activities – including quiz nights, bake sales and sponsored events.

Mr Johnson said: “We are growing every month and our young players need and deserve good facilities. Week in, week out we travel to away matches and see fantastic 3G football facilities. Getting this quality of facility in Saffron Walden itself is long overdue. Together we can deliver a very significant financial investment in our town.”

Donate to the fundraising campaign by visiting: www.swcfc.org.uk.